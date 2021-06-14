Home and lifestyle store opening pop-up shop in Bethesda Row

Salt & Sundry, a home and lifestyle store with three locations in Washington, D.C., will open a pop-up store at 7126 Bethesda Lane in Bethesda Row in August, according to a press release.

Salt & Sundry is a home and lifestyle boutique founded nearly a decade ago, according to the press release.

The pop-up store will sell items that include home décor, tableware and curated gifts. It will be in place for seven months, the press release states.

Levine Music names new CEO

Levine Music, a music education center in the greater Washington region including Silver Spring and North Bethesda, has named Jeffery Tribble as its new president & CEO, effective July 1.

Tribble has more than a dozen years of experience in music education in the region, according to a press release sent last week. He is the founding executive director of The MusicianShip — a nonprofit that provides music lessons and opportunities for underserved communities in four countries.

Tribble attended Howard University for his undergraduate degree and The George Washington University Law School, according to the press release. He has experience in operations, fundraising, programming and marketing.

Tribble has lived in the area for more than 17 years, he said in the press release.

He will replace Peter Jablow, who retires at the end of this month.

Janitorial contractor laying off up to 18 workers in Gaithersburg, Kensington

The janitorial contractor ABM industries is laying off up to 18 employees in Gaithersburg and Kensington, according to worker dislocation notices.

The notices were filed under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires some employers to give advance notice of business closures and mass layoffs.

The two notices were posted on June 9, retroactive to May 1. They state that nine employees are each being laid off at 655 Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg and nine more at 10810 Connecticut Ave. in Kensington.

The reason for the layoffs is the loss of a contract, according to the notices.

