Business Notes: Moorenko's opening in Westfield Montgomery mall
Madison Reed opens second Montgomery County location
Moorenko's Ice Cream announced it is opening a shop in Bethesda's Westfield Montgomery mall
Moorenko’s Ice Cream opening in Westfield Montgomery mall
Moorenko’s Ice Cream announced last week on its social media pages that it will open a new shop in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall.
Moorenko’s, which started 18 years ago, offers ultra-premium ice cream made from milk that is free of antibiotics and other types of hormones, according to its website. The company’s website advertises nearly 30 ice cream flavors and a dozen sorbet flavors.
Moorenko’s also announced it will open a location in Washington, D.C. Currently, it has shops in Silver Spring and Ellicott City, Md. The ice cream is also sold in select local grocery stores and markets.
Madison Reed opens salon in Rockville
The hair salon Madison Reed opened in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza over the weekend in a 1,488-square-foot space near Noodles & Company, according to a press release.
Madison Reed offers free color consultations, root colorings for $60 and color-reviving gloss for $30, among other services, according to the press release.
The salon opened its first Montgomery County location late last year on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda Row.
The Rockville location will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the press release stated.
