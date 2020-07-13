 Business Notes: Moorenko’s opening in Westfield Montgomery mall
  • .2020
  • .Business Notes: Moorenko’s opening in Westfield Montgomery mall

Business Notes: Moorenko’s opening in Westfield Montgomery mall

Plus: Madison Reed opens second Montgomery County location

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Moorenko's Ice Cream announced it is opening a shop in Bethesda's Westfield Montgomery mall

Logo from Moorenko's Facebook page

Moorenko’s Ice Cream opening in Westfield Montgomery mall

Moorenko’s Ice Cream announced last week on its social media pages that it will open a new shop in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall.

Moorenko’s, which started 18 years ago, offers ultra-premium ice cream made from milk that is free of antibiotics and other types of hormones, according to its website. The company’s website advertises nearly 30 ice cream flavors and a dozen sorbet flavors.

Moorenko’s also announced it will open a location in Washington, D.C. Currently, it has shops in Silver Spring and Ellicott City, Md. The ice cream is also sold in select local grocery stores and markets.

Madison Reed opens salon in Rockville

The hair salon Madison Reed opened in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza over the weekend in a 1,488-square-foot space near Noodles & Company, according to a press release.

Madison Reed offers free color consultations, root colorings for $60 and color-reviving gloss for $30, among other services, according to the press release.

The salon opened its first Montgomery County location late last year on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda Row.

The Rockville location will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the press release stated.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Car

Police Blotter: Ten vehicle thefts, four commercial burglaries in Silver Spring area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between June 21 and July 4

Montgomery County records lowest daily COVID-19 increase in a week

County has had 15,780 cases and 722 confirmed deaths

County getting $6.5M in federal funding for early childhood education

Will go to Head Start program, Lourie Center for Infants & Young Children

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending