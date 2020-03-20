Business Notes: Lockheed Martin chooses new CEO
Plus: Rockville-area acupuncture practice holds grand opening
Logo from Lockheed Martin Twitter page
Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin chooses new CEO
Lockheed Martin, a Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company, announced Monday that it has chosen James D. Taiclet as its next president and CEO. He will assume the role June 15, according to a press release.
Taiclet, 59, has been a member of Lockheed Martin’s board since 2018, according to the press release. Since 2004, he has been president and CEO of American Tower Corporation, a Boston-based global communications firm.
Taiclet has worked for two other aerospace companies, Honeywell International and Pratt & Whitney, and has degrees in engineering and international relations from the United States Air Force Academy. He served a tour of duty with the Air Force during the Gulf War, according to the press release.
Taiclet replaces Marillyn A. Hewson, 66, who is stepping down as president and CEO after six years. She will become executive chairman of the board upon her retirement June 15, subject to being reelected to the board by stockholders, the press release stated.
“I know it is the right time to transition the leadership of Lockheed Martin,” Hewson wrote. “The corporation is strong, as evidenced by our outstanding financial results last year and a record backlog of business. We have a bright future — particularly with Jim and our outstanding leadership team at the helm.”
Taiclet said in the press release that he was honored to succeed one of the “most respected CEOs in America.”
“While serving on Lockheed Martin’s board, I’ve not only been impressed by the company’s continued growth as a leader in aerospace & defense but also by the dedication and commitment of Marillyn and Lockheed Martin employees to deliver for its customers,” Taiclet wrote.
Lockheed Martin also announced on Monday that Frank A. St. John, the executive vice president of the company’s Rotary and Mission Systems, would become the next chief operating officer on June 15. Stephanie C. Hill, senior vice president of enterprise business transformation, will fill St. John’s position.
Rockville-area acupuncture business holds grand opening
Good People Acupuncture & Wellness held a grand opening in the Shady Grove area of Rockville on March 13. The wellness practice features a number of components, including weight loss, needle-free acupuncture, herbal therapy, LED light therapy and thermal chiropractic massage, according to its website.
The practice specializes in magnetic acupuncture, which uses magnetic field therapy to influence blood circulation patterns in the body. It allows patients to get treatment “without an invasive procedure,” according to a press release.
Good People Acupuncture is at 8921 Shady Grove Court, just off Shady Grove Road, near the King Farm development. The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting for the center on March 13.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com