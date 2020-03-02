Business Notes: Lego store coming to Westfield Montgomery mall
Plus: Wellness center recognized by Inc. magazine for its fast growth
A Lego store is set to open in Bethesda's Westfield Montgomery mall this summer
Photo via Twitter
Lego store coming to Westfield Montgomery mall
A Lego store is coming to Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda this summer, a representative from the mall confirmed Monday.
Lego, which tells interlocking plastic toys, has retail stores elsewhere in the greater Washington region, including Tysons Corner, Pentagon City and Potomac Mills in Northern Virginia.
Karla Saravia, a mall spokeswoman, said Monday afternoon that construction on the store is just beginning.
“We don’t have a specific date as of this point,” she said of the opening.
Lego replaces the women’s clothing store Patrizia Luca, which will relocate to the mall’s upper level, next to the Apple store, in the next few weeks, Saravia said.
Lego’s tentative arrival in Montgomery County was first reported by Store Reporter.
Wellness center chain recognized by Inc. magazine for its growth
Rehab 2 Perform, a chain of wellness centers in Maryland focusing on physical therapy, has been recognized by the business publication Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia.
Rehab 2 Perform provides individual sessions to customers with a physical therapist treats ankle sprains, shoulder dislocations, hamstring pulls and ACL injuries. Physical therapists also treat concussion symptoms, according to the company’s website. The company has four facilities, including in Bethesda and Germantown.
The magazine included 250 companies in its list. Rehab 2 Perform ranked 57th, with a growth of 193% between 2016 and 2018, according to the magazine’s rankings.
Companies named on the list will be honored at the D.C. Metro Summit & Awards on June 3 at Hook Hall in Washington, D.C.
Couture Bridal of Maryland relocates within Gaithersburg
Couture Bridal of Maryland, a full-service boutique bridal shop that sells dresses and offers alterations, has moved to Olde Towne Gaithersburg from the city’s Downtown Crown retail area.
The store posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had moved to 322 E. Diamond Ave. The post showed a photo of Mayor Jud Ashman in the store along with a certificate from the city proclaiming Feb. 28 as “Couture Bridal of Maryland Day.” Couture was previously at 111 Crown Park Ave.
Couture Bridal opens at noon Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. It closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The store is closed Mondays.
