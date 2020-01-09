Business Notes: Eagle Bank announces new chief legal officer
Plus: Children’s Inn at NIH receives $67,500 donation
Bethesda-based EagleBank and its parent company, Eagle Bancorp Inc., announced this week that Paul Saltzman has been named the bank’s executive vice president and chief legal officer.
Saltzman, according to a press release from the company, formerly worked at the law firm White & Case as a partner in the banking and financial institutions advisory practice. He has also worked at the German investment bank Deutsche Bank.
“Paul’s extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on legal and compliance matters, overall Bank performance and corporate strategy, positions Paul as a great fit for EagleBank as we continue to grow while serving our community and our customers,” EagleBank CEO and President Susan Riel said in the press release.
Children’s Inn at NIH receives donation from Northern Virginia IT company
The Children’s Inn at NIH in Bethesda received a $67,500 donation at the end of last year from Govplace — a Reston, Va., information technology company.
The Children’s Inn at NIH is a nonprofit residence for children with rare, serious illnesses to stay for free if they are participating in research at the National Institutes of Health.
Govplace said in a press release that the money it donated came from the company’s annual golf tournament and that it has supported the children’s hospitality house for more than a decade.
“We could not accomplish what we do and provide this level of support to families and their seriously ill children if it wasn’t for the significant support of generous corporate partners like Govplace,” Children’s Inn CEO Jennie Lucca said in a press release.
Silver Spring post office relocation postponed
The Silver Spring Main Post Office, at 900 Wayne Ave., will move less than a mile to 940 Thayer Ave., the U.S. Postal Service announced in a press release last month.
The move was expected to happen this coming Monday, but it is on hold for now.
In another press release Tuesday, the Postal Service said the move has been temporarily postponed.
Retail hours at the current location are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday
