Business Notes: David Blair launches entrepreneurship institute at USG
Plus: Two Montgomery County companies working on possible COVID-19 vaccine; Serena & Lily opening in Bethesda
File photo
David Blair launches entrepreneurship lab at The Universities at Shady Grove
Potomac businessman David Blair is partnering with The Universities at Shady Grove to start a center for students, entrepreneurs and small business owners.
The Lab for Entrepreneurship and Transformative Leadership will be on the USG campus in the new biomedical sciences and engineering education facility, according to a press release.
The center will provide resources for students, as well as startup companies and entrepreneurs, the press release stated. Students will also interact with local venture capitalists.
Blair’s nonprofit, The Council for Advocacy and Policy Solutions, will help develop programming for the center, according to the press release.
Blair, who is on the USG Board of Advisors, said in the press release that he hopes to connect “local emerging talent” with “key stakeholders” that he thinks will help lead to the growth of new businesses. (Steve Hull, the editor-in-chief and publisher of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat, is a member of the USG Board of Advisors.)
“Investment in our community and local businesses starts with training the next wave of entrepreneurs, particularly in those industries where Montgomery County has unique expertise and potential,” Blair said.
Marc Steren, formerly the director of entrepreneurship at Bullis School and co-director of Georgetown University’s Summer Launch incubator program, will be the director of the new USG center.
Steren said in the press release that an advisory board is in the works, and a series of in-person and virtual events for the center’s launch is being planned. The lab is scheduled to formally launch in the fall.
“The local focus will allow us to address the specific intricacies of Montgomery County and its unique needs in a way not done before,” Steren said in the press release.
Two Montgomery County companies partner to make possible COVID-19 vaccine
Gaithersburg-based Altimmune, a biopharmaceutical company, and Rockville-based Vigene Biosciences, which specializes in gene and cell therapy, have teamed up to produce a COVID-19 intranasal vaccine candidate.
The two companies announced last week in a press release that they had partnered to produce a single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate, and that Altimmune would start the first phase of clinical trials in the fourth quarter of this year.
The possible vaccine, called AdCOVID, could protect people from the virus by blocking infections and preventing the spread through antibodies. The drug could potentially prevent the virus from infecting a person and from having it spread to others, the press release stated.
Altimmune is also producing AdCOVID for advanced clinical trials and commercial production, with the goal of producing at least 100 million doses in 2021, according to the press release.
Serena & Lily opening in Bethesda
The California-based upscale home décor store Serena & Lily will open in Bethesda Row on Aug. 3, according to a press release.
The 3,000-square-foot store will include bedding, wallpaper, rugs, upholstery and textile designs. There will be free design services in which customers meet with employees in the store or virtually.
The store, at 7121 Bethesda Lane, is Serena & Lily’s 13th store and the first in the greater Washington, D.C., area, according to the press release.
Landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust announced last year that Serena & Lily would be coming to Bethesda.
LCOR relocated within downtown Bethesda
LCOR, a real estate, development and management company, is relocating its Washington region headquarters within downtown Bethesda.
It will move from its current spot at 2 Bethesda Metro Center to 7255 Woodmont Ave., according to a press release from Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty is renovating The Offices at Bethesda Row, which is the space where LCOR’s new office will be, the press release said.
LCOR’s new space will be 6,282 square feet. The renovations are being done to the lobbies, entry canopy, elevator cabs and restrooms.
