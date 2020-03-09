Business Notes: Custom Ink coming to Rockville’s Congressional Plaza this summer
Plus: Gaithersburg fitness instructor selected as finalist in national talent search
The apparel store Custom Ink will open a new store in Rockville's Congressional Plaza this summer
From Custom Ink Facebook Page
Custom Ink adding Rockville location this summer
Custom Ink, a chain of stores selling apparel and accessories such as hats, bags, mugs, and office and technical supplies, will add a location this summer in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza.
Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns Congressional Plaza, announced Custom Ink’s arrival in a press release last week. The store will be in a 900-square-foot space between Honeyfish Poke and Cartoon Cuts, the press release stated.
Amanda Hanlon, the director of store operations for the company, wrote that she is excited to expand the store’s brand to the Rockville community.
“Custom Ink believes that every group can unite its members through the power of custom gear, and we’re delighted to open a local showroom in Rockville to help build that community bond,” she wrote.
Custom Ink started in 2000 and is based in Northern California. It lists stores in seven states on its website.
The Congressional Plaza location will be the second in Montgomery County and third in Maryland. There is also a Custom Ink store in Bethesda Row.
Co-owner of Gaithersburg fitness studio selected as finalist in national talent search
Socrate “Fuego” Pierre, the co-owner of PowerHouse Studio in Gaithersburg, is one of six finalists in a national talent search among Zumba instructors in North America.
Zumba Fitness, the world’s largest dance fitness company, chose Pierre from a “large pool of applicants” vying to be Zumba’s Next Rising Presenter USA 2020, the fitness studio wrote in a press release last week.
Pierre will travel to New York City to be evaluated by judges on his choreography, presentation and teaching skills. Judges will also evaluate him when he teaches a class.
If Pierre wins the competition, he will lead a master class at the ZIN Convention in Orlando, Fla. in July before an international audience.
Pierre opened PowerHouse Studio last August with co-owner Rachel Schweitzer. He said in the press release that he welcomes the chance to learn from other Zumba professionals.
“As a new studio owner, it’s important to me to bring back that training and inspiration to the other instructors and to our students so we can all benefit from the experience,” Pierre said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com