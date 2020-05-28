Business Notes: COVID-19 causes layoffs at Silver Spring Sheraton, Rockville bath store
Plus: Transwestern Real Estate Services named as leasing agent for medical office building in Rockville
The Sheraton Silver Spring Hotel could be laying off up to 56 workers according to a worker dislocation notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor
Sheraton Silver Spring Hotel could lay off up to 56 employees
The Sheraton Silver Spring Hotel at 8777 Georgia Ave. could be laying off up to 56 workers, according to a worker dislocation notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor.
The notice was filed under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires some employers to give advanced notice of business closures and mass layoffs. The notice is dated May 20.
According to a copy of the filing obtained by Bethesda Beat, the COVID-19 crisis is the reason for the mass layoff.
Thomas Hobson, a spokesman for the hotel, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Rockville could furlough up to 95 employees
Bed Bath & Beyond in Rockville’s Congressional North Plaza could be furloughing off up to 95 employees, according to a worker dislocation notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor.
The notice was field under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires some employers to give advanced notice of business closures and mass layoffs. The date of the notice is May 27, with an effective date of April 4.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores, including the Rockville location, have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A press release from the company on April 2 stated that “the majority of store associates and a portion of corporate associates” would be furloughed due to the closures.
The workers would not be paid, but the company would pay the entire cost of their company health care premiums, the press release stated. Workers would also be allowed to apply for unemployment benefits.
Another press release from May 22 states that the company has started reopening stores around the country, but half will remain closed through June 13. Furloughed workers will continue to receive their health care benefits during that time, the press release stated.
Transwestern named leasing agent for Rockville medical office building
The firm Transwestern Real Estate Services, which has a Bethesda office, announced Wednesday that it is the leasing agent for Shady Grove Medical Pavilion – a 122,000 square-foot building at 9601 Blackwell Road in Rockville.
Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, is the manager of the property.
The building’s existing tenants include Shady Grove Fertility, Shady Grove Orthopedics, Schreiber Allergy, Adventist Healthcare Imaging, and the Ambulatory Care Pharmacy, according to the press release. It is adjacent to Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Transwestern Vice President Joe McCormick said in the press release that the building “offers a great amenity base.”
“Its proven ownership and reputable tenant mix benefit from being positioned in one of the premier healthcare locations in the region,” he said.
Plans for Urban Plates uncertain due to health crisis
A planned expansion in Montgomery County for the fast-casual restaurant chain Urban Plates has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Urban Plates is a California-based chain in which customers order made-from-scratch food at stations such as grass-fed steak, striped sea bass, sandwiches, soups and salads.
The restaurant opened in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall last year and announced that locations would also be coming to Gaithersburg and Chevy Chase later in the year.
The subscription-based real estate publication Montgomery Newsletter reported this week that Tom Regnell, the president & CEO of The Chevy Chase Land Company, told the developer’s board that Urban Plates wouldn’t be opening in Chevy Chase.
Jenn Coursen, a spokeswoman for the Chevy Chase Land Company, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Urban Plates’ Bethesda location has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. CEO Saad Nadhir said in a statement to Bethesda Beat that the company’s restaurants in malls temporarily closed. The company is focused on reopening them when it is safe to do so.
He did not address when the Gaithersburg and Chevy Chase locations would open.
In a followup email, Kelsey Beniasch, a representative with the public relations firm Wagstaff Worldwide, speaking on behalf of Urban Plates, wrote that it might take months to know whether the schedule for previously planned openings would change.
