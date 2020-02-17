Business Notes: Club Pilates opening in downtown Silver Spring
Plus: Montgomery Women honoring Circuit Court judge, local charity leader
Club Pilates is coming to downtown Silver Spring at 956 Thayer Ave.
Club Pilates to open in downtown Silver Spring
Club Pilates, a chain of fitness studios that offer Pilates classes and other types of activities, will open in downtown Silver Spring, according to the company’s website.
The studio will be at 956 Thayer Ave., below the Thayer & Spring apartments.
Club Pilates also has locations in Olney, Germantown, North Bethesda and Bethesda. The website did not give an opening date and representatives from the store could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Club Pilates offers several types of programs, which include Pilates equipment training, teacher training and a 500-hour online training.
Source of the Spring previously reported Club Pilates’ plans to open in Silver Spring.
Montgomery women honors judge, foundation leader
The civic organization Montgomery Women will honor two county women leaders at its annual Power Tea event next month in Germantown.
The organization will award the annual Shining Star honor to Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Karla N. Smith.
Smith has served on the court since January 2015 and previously was a District Court judge in the county. She has also served as an assistant state’s attorney in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
The Shining Star award is given to women in Montgomery County who have “modeled and championed women’s full participation in public life” according to the organization’s website. It was started to honor former state Del. Jane Lawton and former Montgomery County Council Member Marilyn Praisner. Lawton and Praisner died in November 2007 and February 2008, respectively.
Montgomery Women will also honor Shannon Babe-Thomas, the executive director of the organization Community Bridges Inc., which helps girls gain leadership skills, mentorship opportunities and college planning skills.
Babe-Thomas, who has 17 years of nonprofit experience, will receive the Rising Star Award, which was started in 2005 to honor community activist Phyllis Campbell Newsome.
