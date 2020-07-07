 Business Notes: Chevy Chase Land Company names new CEO
Plus: Six former Linowes & Blocher attorneys move to another Bethesda law firm

By Dan Schere
John L. Ziegenhein III has been named the new president and CEO of the Chevy Chase Land Company

Photo courtesy of The Chevy Chase Land Company

Chevy Chase Land Company names new CEO

The Chevy Chase Land Company has named John L. Ziegenhein III as its new president and chief executive officer. The property management firm announced the appointment in a press release Monday.

Ziegenhein has worked in real estate for 20 years, according to the press release, and most recently was the chief operating officer at McCaffery Inc. He worked on projects throughout the Washington, D.C., region, as well as in Chicago, Pittsburgh and New York.

Ziegenhein’s LinkedIn profile shows that he worked at McCaffery for 12 years, and before that, worked at The Bear Companies, a start-up real estate investment bank, as well as ASB Investment Management.

“John’s operational expertise combined with his broad development background, vision, and deep understanding of the local real estate marketplace provides him with the tools necessary to successfully lead and implement our company’s strategy,” Scott Price, who chairs Chevy Chase Land Company’s board of directors, said in the press release.

The Chevy Chase Land Company, a company that owns and manages retail, office and residential properties throughout the greater Washington region, is headquartered in Chevy Chase at 5471 Wisconsin Ave. It recently redeveloped The Collection at Chevy Chase, a retail project.

Six former Linowes & Blocher attorneys go to Selzer Gurvitch

Six attorneys who were with the Bethesda firm Linowes & Blocher have joined another Bethesda firm, Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer & Polcott, P.C., according to a press release.

Linowes & Blocher, which had been in business since 1956, told Bethesda Beat in May that it would soon close its doors. As of Monday, the firm’s website stated that it had permanently closed.

Selzer Gurvitch, at 4416 East West Highway, specializes in tax planning, transactional real estate and business practices, according to the press release.

The six attorneys joining from Linowes are:

  • Bob Dalrymple
  • Matthew Gordon
  • Bob Park Jr.
  • Jessica Lieberman
  • Brian Bichy
  • David Weintraub

Chuck E. Cheese permanently closing in Gaithersburg

The restaurant and arcade Chuck E. Cheese is closing its Gaithersburg location as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by its parent company, CEC Entertainment.

Last month, CEC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Under Chapter 11, a company may continue to operate while it restructures its debts.

Court documents listed 45 locations in which CEC planned to reject the lease. The Gaithersburg location was the only venue in Maryland listed.

USA Today reported the bankruptcy filing late last month.

Chuck E. Cheese also has a location in Rockville and one in an area of Takoma Park that straddles the Montgomery-Prince George’s County border.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

