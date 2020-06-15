Business Notes: Bagel City appears to have permanently closed in Rockville
Plus: Vegan bakery in Gaithersburg opening on Friday
Bagel City in Rockville appears to have closed
Photo by Dan Schere
Bagel City appears to have closed in Rockville
Bagel City at 12119 Rockville Pike appears to have permanently closed. On Monday morning, the sign was missing from the shop and there was brown paper in the windows. A “For Lease” sign from Weingarten Realty was posted in the window next door.
Montgomery Community Media reported on Saturday that a neighboring business confirmed that the shop had permanently closed after 40 years.
Bagel City’s website states that the shop is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
No one from Weingarten Realty could be reached for comment Monday morning.
Vegan bakery chain to open on Friday in Gaithersburg
Cinnaholic, a national chain of vegan bakeries, will open on Friday in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood.
The café, at 230 Crown Park Ave., posted on Facebook last month that there had been delays with construction and permitting, as well as delays in opening related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will have procedures in place to ensure the safety of our guests and our staff to respect social distancing,” the bakery wrote.
The bakery is known for delicacies such as brownies, cookies and cinnamon rolls and offers multiple flavors of icing.
OneDigital consolidates offices at Pike & Rose
The strategic advisory firm OneDigital is moving its offices into a 16,245-square-foot space in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development, landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust announced last week.
According to a press release, OneDigital will consolidate its offices in Chevy Chase and downtown Bethesda. The move is scheduled to take place in the fall.
The press release stated that the new office will accommodate 79 existing associates who serve more than 1,000 customers in the greater Washington, D.C., region.
“Pike & Rose has established a new standard for office destinations with significantly less traffic congestion than downtown Bethesda, better access to parking and progressive healthy building features,” Managing Principal Anmarie Gaalaas said in the press release.
