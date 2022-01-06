Biopharmaceutical company signs lease for research and development facility in Rockville

Logo from Horizon Therapeutics Twitter page

The biopharmaceutical company Horizon Therapeutics has signed a lease for a 192,000-square-foot facility in Rockville that will serve as a research and development hub for the company on the East Coast.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) announced the move on Thursday.

Horizon Therapeutics specializes in developing medicines for people with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, according to a press release. The company has headquarters in Ireland and a U.S. base in Illinois.

Horizon Therapeutics first moved into Montgomery County in March through a $3 billion acquisition of Viela Bio, an offshoot of AstraZeneca. The new hub will triple Horizon Therapeutics’ presence in the county, the press release said.

It was not clear how many jobs would come to Rockville with the expansion. Lynn Stander, a spokeswoman with MCEDC, said she would check.

The research and development facility will be the first tenant in the Alexandria Center at Traville Gateway, according to the press release. It will likely move into the new building next year.

Plans for the 18-acre Alexandria Center include multiple new buildings that will expand Montgomery County’s life sciences capacity by more than 500,000 square feet, according to the press release.

The development is in an area of Rockville near other life science companies and the Universities at Shady Grove campus.

County Executive Marc Elrich said in the press release that he appreciates the number of high-profile life science companies that have expanded in the area.

“Horizon Therapeutics’ choice to come to Montgomery County and then to expand here is another example that demonstrates why Montgomery County is an ideal home for life science companies to grow and succeed.,” he said.

