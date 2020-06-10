Bethesda Streetery opens Wednesday for expanded restaurant seating
Select streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Select streets in downtown Bethesda will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday to make way for the “Bethesda Streetery” setup — an outdoor seating area where people can eat food from local restaurants.
The Bethesda Urban Partnership announced last week that it had partnered with Montgomery County to create the setup. There will be three-foot round tables and chairs on the closed streets.
The county began its phase 1 opening on June 1, which allows restaurants to offer sit-down service for outdoor customers.
The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday.
- Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue
- Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell Avenue and Del Ray Avenue
- Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and BethesdaAvenue
- Veterans Park, corner of Norfolk and Woodmont Avenues
Additionally, Cordell Avenue between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers will be closed Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.
Tables will be spaced six feet apart to comply with social distancing rules, and no more than four may sit at a table. Tables will be cleaned after each use.
