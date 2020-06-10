 Bethesda Streetery opens Wednesday for expanded restaurant seating
  • .2020
  • .Bethesda Streetery opens Wednesday for expanded restaurant seating

Bethesda Streetery opens Wednesday for expanded restaurant seating

Select streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Photo by Steve Hull

Select streets in downtown Bethesda will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday to make way for the “Bethesda Streetery” setup — an outdoor seating area where people can eat food from local restaurants.

The Bethesda Urban Partnership announced last week that it had partnered with Montgomery County to create the setup. There will be three-foot round tables and chairs on the closed streets.

The county began its phase 1 opening on June 1, which allows restaurants to offer sit-down service for outdoor customers.

The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday.

  • Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue
  • Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell Avenue and Del Ray Avenue
  • Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and BethesdaAvenue
  • Veterans Park, corner of Norfolk and Woodmont Avenues

Additionally, Cordell Avenue between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers will be closed Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Tables will be spaced six feet apart to comply with social distancing rules, and no more than four may sit at a table. Tables will be cleaned after each use.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County will move into phase 2 of reopening next week, Elrich says

Second phase includes indoor dining, limited seating at places of worship
Untitled design (38)

County’s coronavirus cases increase 1.2% in one day

State reports five new deaths in Montgomery, for a total of 633
morning-notes

County public libraries introduce ‘anti-racist reads’ book lists

Plus: Police departments, public safety agencies receive $4M; Athletic fields reopen June 20 for youth sports teams with permit

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending