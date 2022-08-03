Ben Wu File Photo

Ben Wu, the president and CEO of the county’s Economic Development Corporation, is resigning, the organization announced Wednesday. His resignation will be effective Aug. 15, a news release stated.

The release does not list why Wu is stepping down. Bill Thompkins, executive vice president & chief operating officer of the economic development corportation, will become president and CEO, the organization stated.

Wu had been leading the organization since December 2019. Previously, he served in Maryland’s Department of Commerce as deputy secretary and chief operating officer, beginning in 2015. Prior to that, he served as a U.S. deputy undersecretary of commerce and U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy under then-President George W. Bush.

Wu could not immediately be reached for comment via phone or text Wednesday.

He had been a leader in speeding up the county’s permitting process for expansion of biotech facilities, and was involved in the Viva White Oak project in East County, a planned community near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s White Oak campus and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. That project would create up to 7 million square feet of commercial development and up to 5,000 residential units in a village and “life sciences hub.”

This story will be updated.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com