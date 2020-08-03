 Barnes & Noble opening Wednesday in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza
  • .2020
  • .Barnes & Noble opening Wednesday in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza

Barnes & Noble opening Wednesday in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza

Store is moving from Montrose Crossing

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Barnes & Noble will open in its new Rockville location Wednesday in Congressional Plaza after moving from the Montrose Crossing shopping center

Photos courtesy of Barnes & Noble

The bookstore chain Barnes & Noble will open in its new Rockville location Wednesday in Congressional Plaza after moving from the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center less than a mile away on Rockville Pike.

Photo courtesy of Barnes & Noble

The new store is 13,000 square feet and will have a café offering only to-go service during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The new store will include “book rooms” aimed at making the shopping experience more “intuitive and enjoyable” by organizing books by genre, the press release said. Additionally, the children’s section will be arranged by reading age.

Store Manager Marla Boyd said in the press release that she thinks customers will enjoy the layout of the new store, particularly the genre rooms.

The press release said Barnes & Noble is taking steps to ensure customers’ safety during the pandemic, which include:

  • Maintaining at least six feet of social distancing throughout the stores
  • Putting up protective barriers at store registers
  • Requiring everyone in the store to wear face coverings
  • Offering both curbside and pick-up service
  • Doing temperature checks for employees

Barnes & Noble announced in March 2019 that its Rockville store would be moving just to the north up Rockville Pike.

News of the new location’s Aug. 5 opening date was reported last month by Store Reporter.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


School Notes: Blake High School student competes on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Plus: Board of Education to review fall plan on Thursday; Teachers union participates in ‘day of resistance’

UPDATED: Hogan issues emergency order that bans blanket private school closures in Montgomery County

Governor's order reverses county directive that kept private schools from holding-in person classes
county seal resized

County could allow tattoo, massage, waxing businesses to open this week

Chambers of commerce have been working with county officials

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending