Barnes & Noble opening Wednesday in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza
Store is moving from Montrose Crossing
Photos courtesy of Barnes & Noble
The bookstore chain Barnes & Noble will open in its new Rockville location Wednesday in Congressional Plaza after moving from the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center less than a mile away on Rockville Pike.
The new store is 13,000 square feet and will have a café offering only to-go service during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The new store will include “book rooms” aimed at making the shopping experience more “intuitive and enjoyable” by organizing books by genre, the press release said. Additionally, the children’s section will be arranged by reading age.
Store Manager Marla Boyd said in the press release that she thinks customers will enjoy the layout of the new store, particularly the genre rooms.
The press release said Barnes & Noble is taking steps to ensure customers’ safety during the pandemic, which include:
- Maintaining at least six feet of social distancing throughout the stores
- Putting up protective barriers at store registers
- Requiring everyone in the store to wear face coverings
- Offering both curbside and pick-up service
- Doing temperature checks for employees
Barnes & Noble announced in March 2019 that its Rockville store would be moving just to the north up Rockville Pike.
News of the new location’s Aug. 5 opening date was reported last month by Store Reporter.
