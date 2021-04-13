ArcLight Cinemas will not reopen at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda

ArcLight Cinemas in Bethesda's Westfield Montgomery mall will not reopen, after the theater chain closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. File photo

ArcLight Cinemas at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall will not reopen, following an announcement by the theater’s parent company that it is closing all locations.

Los Angeles-based Pacific Theaters, the parent company of ArcLight, announced on its website Monday that after closing all of its theaters temporarily at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had decided not to reopen them.

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” the message stated.

ArcLight was a chain of upscale movie theaters that featured kiosks instead of box offices. There was also a café in addition to a regular concession stand.

ArcLight opened in Bethesda in the fall of 2014. Some of the first movies shown there were “Gone Girl,” “St. Vincent” and “Fury,” Bethesda Beat reported at the time.

Representatives from Pacific Theaters could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com