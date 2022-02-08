AMC planning to reopen theater next month in Westfield Montgomery mall

The theater space in Bethesda's Westfield Montgomery mall is scheduled to reopen next month under the AMC brand. Photo by Dan Schere

AMC is targeting next month to reopen the former ArcLight Cinemas space in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall, the movie chain announced Tuesday.

AMC said it has reached lease agreements with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to open a theater in the Bethesda mall and another in La Jolla, Calif.

The announcement stated that the Bethesda theater is scheduled to open in March, but did not give further details.

AMC has been acquiring a number of former ArcLight theaters that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been speculation for several months that AMC would acquire the Bethesda space, but it wasn’t until recently that AMC listed the Bethesda location on its website as “AMC Montgomery 16.”

Last week, the AMC logo was visible on TV monitors inside the lobby of the theater and it appeared construction was being done to prepare for the reopening.

