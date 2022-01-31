AMC adds former Arclight space in Westfield Montgomery mall to its list of theaters

Photo from Getty Images

The movie theater giant AMC has added the former Arclight Cinemas space at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall, following months of speculation about the space.

Arclight announced in April 2021 that it had decided not to reopen any of its theaters, following a closure at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, AMC had the mall’s address of 7101 Democracy Blvd. listed among the Washington, D.C.-area theaters on its website as “AMC Montgomery 16.” It was not clear when the theater would reopen under the AMC brand name.

AMC has been buying many of the former Arclight spaces across the country and reopening them under its own brand. Store Reporter reported in June that this was a possibility for the Montgomery mall space, and last month that it seemed likely. Robert Dyer reported on Saturday that AMC had taken over.

Ryan Noonan, a spokesman for AMC, did not respond to a phone call, text message and email from Bethesda Beat on Monday.

Noonan had written to Bethesda Beat on Dec. 9, in response to two previous inquiries, that he did “not have any information to share,” when asked about AMC’s plans for the Montgomery mall space.

Robyn Cottelli, a spokeswoman for the mall’s parent company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday that she had “nothing to announce officially yet,” when asked about the theater.

Ross Kemper, a spokesman for the mall, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The pending reopening of the theater is one of several changes planned for the mall.

Connecticut-based Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana plans to open this spring, according to a recent statement from the company. The restaurant will be 3,500 square feet and will seat 90, according to a press release.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com