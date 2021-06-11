Customers at Amazon Books in Bethesda Row can make purchases using their palm with Amazon One. File photo

Customers at Amazon Books in Bethesda Row can now pay for purchases using their palm.

Amazon announced on Thursday that it installed its new Amazon One payment service at three of its stores, including the one at Bethesda Row at 7117 Arlington Road.

The other stores are in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Amazon One is a contactless payment option. Customers enroll in the service by inserting their credit card into the Amazon One device, hover their palm over it and follow directions that links the credit card with the palm, according to a press release.

Customers can then check out by simply hovering their palm over the device.

Customers aren’t required to sign up for an Amazon account to use the service, according to the press release. They only need to enter their phone number and credit card.

Amazon One is currently available in 23 stores across the country, including Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-Star and Amazon Pop Up stores, according to the company’s website.

Amazon plans to add the service to its 4-star store in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall soon, it said.

