All Set Restaurant & Bar donates more than $20,000 to victims of Texas shooting

All Set Restaurant & Bar. File Photo

All Set Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring donated more than $20,000 to the victims of last week’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The downtown Silver Spring restaurant held a dine-in-only dinner service Tuesday night in which 100% of its sales went a GoFundMe created by VictimsFirst – a nonprofit that helps survivors of mass casualty crimes.

Co-owner Jennifer Meltzer told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that of the $20,000, $8,560 came from sales Tuesday night. The Alan and Amy Meltzer Family Foundation, started by Meltzer’s parents, contributed a matching $10,000 donation, and Meltzer’s sister, who is a real estate agent, donated another $2,500.

Meltzer said that after the shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead, she felt compelled to act.

Meltzer said All Set has been involved in other charitable efforts, noting the restaurant donated about $28,000 for the victims of the 2016 explosion at the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring.

“That was crazy with to-go orders and reservations, so this time I adjusted our reservations and our service a little bit,” she said. “So I said we were only gonna have dine-in and we weren’t gonna take reservations, and I could just sort of fill the restaurant. So we just had walk-in guests, and it was great.”

Meltzer said tragedies such as the Texas school shooting make her think about dropping her son off at school every day, expecting that she’ll see him at the end of the day. She was moved to action when she saw images of the victims on Twitter, she said.

“It was a little bit of a spur of the moment thing. I don’t know how many times this is gonna happen for us to realize that it needs to change, so that was all I could do,” she said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com