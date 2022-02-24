Aldi grocery store opens in North Bethesda

Photos by Dan Schere

The grocery store chain Aldi’s latest store opened in North Bethesda’s White Flint Plaza at 5222 Nicholson Lane on Thursday.

Aldi is a small-scale German grocer with mostly private label items. It has multiple locations throughout Montgomery County, including Rockville, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, Germantown and Takoma Park.

Previously, Shoppers occupied a 60,000-square-foot space in the shopping center until the store closed in early 2020. Aldi occupies 21,628 square feet of the former Shopper’s space, landlord Combined Properties said previously.

The North Bethesda grocery store opened at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a store manager on duty. At 3 p.m., shoppers were strolling throughout the store.

According to Aldi’s website, the North Bethesda store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com