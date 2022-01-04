After more than two decades, Bethesda’s The Blue House gift store moving up the street

File photo

After more than two decades in its current spot, The Blue House gifts and accessories store at 7770 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda is moving just up the street.

Blue House owner Connie Cissel told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that the store will move to 7833 Woodmont Ave., between Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop and Fortuna’s shoe repair.

Sunday will be the Blue House’s last day at its current location, Cissel said. Moving everything into the new space will likely take a few weeks, she said.

Cissel said the new store is about 500 square feet larger than the current space, which prompted the move, she said. The new store, she said, will be a “very blue store” with a blue-and-white polka dot awning.

“It’s gonna be really pretty. We’re gonna brighten up that block,” she said.

Bethesda shoppers can still visit the old Blue House store from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Robert Dyer previously reported on The Blue House’s planned move.

