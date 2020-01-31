Bus driver replaced after parents complain about treatment of students
Parents say video clips are evidence of anger, yelling
A Montgomery County Public Schools bus driver who, for more than a month, was the subject of some parents’ complaints about his behavior has been replaced on a Bethesda route.
Parents told MCPS officials that the driver often yelled at children in an angry tone, showing little restraint.
In an exchange captured on video, a mother stepped on a bus to ask the driver about his frequent yelling and why the heat is often turned to high. He told her to leave. “Madam, please get out first,” the driver said.
But when the woman insisted that he answer her questions, the driver’s tone intensified as he screamed at her. “No! Get out!” he barked at her. “You are a stranger! You come to attack me on my bus! Get out!”
The yelling continued for several more seconds of their exchange before she left.
The mother in that video clip (above), Jennifer Maged, said in an interview that the confrontation happened Dec. 13. She was waiting at the bus stop at Lynbrook and Gladwyne drives for her son, an eighth-grader at Westland Middle School.
When the bus stopped and a few kids exited, they appeared shaken, she said. She looked in the bus and did not see anyone in the driver’s seat, so she stepped on board to investigate.
Within seconds, the driver, who was standing, was screaming at her, catching her off guard, she said. “He was in a full-on rage …,” Maged said. “It was uncomfortable.”
Maged called the MCPS transportation office, then wrote a letter the next day to William Stapleton, who supervises transportation for the Bethesda-Chevy Chase cluster. This led to exchanges between Stapleton, Maged, and Maged’s husband, Gregg, over the next few days.
Stapleton contended in the emails that the driver calmly warned students about their behavior before the start of the video clip that showed Jennifer Maged getting on the bus.
“[W]hy did you board the bus … at a stop?,” Stapleton asked. “That is the wrong time and place for a complaint to be [dealt] with.”
But Jennifer Maged replied by email that Stapleton and MCPS were ignoring the main point — the unrestrained temper of the driver toward the kids on multiple occasions.
In a later email, Stapleton reiterated that the video clip does not show the driver’s earlier warning to kids about their conduct. However, Stapleton added: “Yes the driver clearly had showed a loud animated frustrated reaction that taken without any other factors makes him look out of control. MCPS provides many avenues to address behavior by employees.”
John Mier, a parent of another Westland eighth-grader, said in an interview that when others in the neighborhood heard about Stapleton’s response, in which he chastised Jennifer Maged, they also complained to MCPS about the driver.
“He screams and yells and has road rage on the kids, constantly,” Mier said.
Besides the video of the Dec. 13 confrontation, residents gathered video of the driver’s behavior on two other occasions. They shared all three videos with MCPS, which already had onboard bus-camera video footage it could review.
Maged said one incident happened on Jan. 3, with the driver again yelling at children. A video clip appears to show him talking to children about their actions on the bus, with his voice raising at one point.
A third short video clip, from Jan. 24 (below), shows the driver calling out a profanity — “F— off” — during an exchange with children as he is driving.
Maged said the driver became angry while still at school, when children were boarding at the end of the day, and his anger continued throughout the ride home.
In a Jan. 27 note to Mier, Stapleton wrote, “As of tomorrow 1/28/20 I will replace the driver … with another driver. I will handle the [outgoing] driver … per M.C.P.S. policies and take any necessary actions regarding [Jan.] 24th.”
Maged and Mier said the driver was no longer on that route, starting Tuesday.
Asked this week about the situation, MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said the clip showing the driver yelling as he confronts a parent does not capture what led up to that moment.
“The bus driver was defending his bus,” she said, “and protecting his students.” A parent boarding the bus, without the driver being aware, was taking “a serious risk,” she said.
She declined to go into more detail about the driver no longer being on that route or identify him because it was a personnel matter.
Onijala said parents are supposed to go through other channels, such as the school administration or the transportation department, to report a problem with a bus or a driver instead of boarding a bus.
Onijala said there were concerns about student behavior on the bus that need to be addressed.