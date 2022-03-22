Bullis grad has short film nominated for Oscar

“Audible,” a short documentary on a Maryland School for the Deaf football player, is competing Sunday in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category of this year’s Oscars.

Matt Ogens, who graduated from Bullis High School in Potomac, directed the film. [Baltimore Sun]

Beltway Bistro food truck to reopen

Beltway Bistro will soon reopen, several months after the food truck was stolen in Silver Spring and later found completely stripped in Charles County.

“It’s been a long road back and I’m happy to say we are opening for business!” owner James Turner announced on Facebook. [Source of the Spring]

Corporate funding of ‘Astroturf’ ad campaigns must be disclosed, House leader says

A legislator is taking aim at what he considers “Astroturf” lobbying by large government contractors.

Under a measure sponsored by House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Burtonsville) and 14 others, companies with million-dollar state government contracts must disclose their contributions to advocacy organizations. [Maryland Matters]

