Boys & Girls Club gets $2.75M for baseball stadium, training facility

The Olney Boys & Girls Club is getting $1 million from the state to create a stadium and $1.75 million to build a multi-sport training facility.

The new stadium will be the home of the Cropdusters, a summer collegiate baseball team. [The MoCo Show]

Silver Branch, Old Ox to merge

Silver Spring’s Silver Branch Brewing Company and Old Ox Brewery, with locations in Ashburn and Middleburg, Va., announced plans to merge into one company, according to a press release. [Source of the Spring]

Josiah Henson Museum & Park celebrating anniversary

The land where the Rev. Josiah Henson — an abolitionist, author, Methodist minister and public speaker — was once enslaved was established and dedicated as the Josiah Henson Museum & Park one year ago.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary, it will have $1 admission and refreshments on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Patch]

Today’s weather

Showers, then partly cloudy, with a high around 76 and a low around 56

