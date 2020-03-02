Woman says man dressed in UPS delivery uniform held her and her daughter at gunpoint
Plus: Tiny nickel sulfide stones blamed for falling glass in Bethesda; Stuck cat scratches those trying to help
Woman says man dressed in UPS delivery uniform held her and her daughter at gunpoint
A mother says someone disguised as a UPS delivery man forced his way into her home Derwood and briefly held her and her daughter at gunpoint.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said a man who appeared to be delivering a package knocked on her door in Derwood on Friday afternoon. She said he was wearing a UPS shirt and holding a box. [NBC4]
Tiny nickel sulfide stones blamed for falling glass in Bethesda
Six months after glass pellets from a ninth-floor balcony’s railing rained down on a child in Bethesda, Montgomery County officials say they aren’t investigating any potential links in that incident and two other nearby buildings where shattered glass fell onto sidewalks.
In all three cases, consultants for the buildings’ owners determined the cause to be nickel sulfide inclusion, in which minute “stones” of the compound mistakenly get into tempered glass during the strengthening process. [Washington Post]
Stuck cat scratches those trying to help
Emergency officials answered a call in Bethesda for a cat stuck in a mechanical couch.
When occupants of the house tried to help, several were scratched. Two adults were taken to a hospital with injuries. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
Sunshine early, then cloudy later in the day, with a high around 63 and a low around 45
In case you missed it…
Mormon temple to open to public for first time in more than 40 years
Judge declines to dismiss charges against mother accused of killing her children
School board approves finalized contract for MCPS superintendent