.Walt Whitman High School senior battling leukemia

  • .2020
Plus: Andrés' nonprofit helping to feed quarantined cruise ship; Primary sources are focus in MCPS history curriculum

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Ben Lesser celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday. But instead of a party with friends or dinner with family, the Walt Whitman High School senior was in the intensive care unit at Georgetown Hospital.

Family friend Elise Yousoufian said Lesser went to the doctor a month ago because of flu-like symptoms and a rash, and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. He needs a bone-marrow transplant. [WUSA]

Andrés’ nonprofit helping to feed quarantined cruise ship

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef and humanitarian José Andrés of Bethesda, is helping to feed workers and guests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined in Japan due to coronavirus concerns.

The ship has been docked in Yokohama port, near Tokyo, since early February. [Fox 5]

Primary sources are focus in MCPS history curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools revamped its eighth-grade U.S. history curriculum after reviewing how it approached topics like slavery.

Teachers now mostly use primary sources like letters and speeches to learn about U.S. history, instead of relying on textbooks alone. [CBS This Morning]

Today’s weather

It will be a sunny day, with a high around 39 and a low around 23.

In case you missed it…

MCPS moves to second phase of boundary analysis as release of interim report nears

Strosniders Hardware sells Silver Spring store to D.C.-area chain

Do students have enough fears to create a museum? Afraid so

