Walt Whitman High School senior battling leukemia
Plus: Andrés' nonprofit helping to feed quarantined cruise ship; Primary sources are focus in MCPS history curriculum
Ben Lesser celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday. But instead of a party with friends or dinner with family, the Walt Whitman High School senior was in the intensive care unit at Georgetown Hospital.
Family friend Elise Yousoufian said Lesser went to the doctor a month ago because of flu-like symptoms and a rash, and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. He needs a bone-marrow transplant. [WUSA]
Andrés’ nonprofit helping to feed quarantined cruise ship
World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef and humanitarian José Andrés of Bethesda, is helping to feed workers and guests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined in Japan due to coronavirus concerns.
The ship has been docked in Yokohama port, near Tokyo, since early February. [Fox 5]
Primary sources are focus in MCPS history curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools revamped its eighth-grade U.S. history curriculum after reviewing how it approached topics like slavery.
Teachers now mostly use primary sources like letters and speeches to learn about U.S. history, instead of relying on textbooks alone. [CBS This Morning]
Today’s weather
It will be a sunny day, with a high around 39 and a low around 23.
