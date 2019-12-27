Updated: Power Restored in Bethesda-Chevy Chase Area
More than 700 customers lost power, Pepco says
More than 700 customers in the immediate Bethesda-Chevy Chase area lost power late Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman from the utility Pepco said. Power was restored by 7:15 p.m.
According to Amber Burruezo, a Pepco spokeswoman, there were 768 customers without power at 6:30 p.m. Burruezo said the outage was due to an “equipment issue” but did not elaborate.
“It’s the Bethesda-Chevy Chase area,” she said.
By 7:15 p.m., power had been restored to all customers in the affected region, Burruezo said.
Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter at 6:20 p.m. that there was a power outage in the 5600 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase.
Bethesda Beat’s office on Woodmont Avenue lost electricity around 5:30 p.m., and other businesses, including Black’s Bar & Kitchen, had also lost power. A nearby parking garage was allowing cars to exit without payment due to the outage.
