.Updated: Power Restored in Bethesda-Chevy Chase Area

More than 700 customers lost power, Pepco says

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Pepco

More than 700 customers in the immediate Bethesda-Chevy Chase area lost power late Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman from the utility Pepco said. Power was restored by 7:15 p.m.

According to Amber Burruezo, a Pepco spokeswoman, there were 768 customers without power at 6:30 p.m. Burruezo said the outage was due to an “equipment issue” but did not elaborate.

“It’s the Bethesda-Chevy Chase area,” she said.

By 7:15 p.m., power had been restored to all customers in the affected region, Burruezo said.

Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter at 6:20 p.m. that there was a power outage in the 5600 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Bethesda Beat’s office on Woodmont Avenue lost electricity around 5:30 p.m., and other businesses, including Black’s Bar & Kitchen, had also lost power. A nearby parking garage was allowing cars to exit without payment due to the outage.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda Beat Trending






