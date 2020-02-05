Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda honored during State of the Union
Plus: Montgomery council to celebrate Black History Month; Cybersecurity bill aims for base level of defense
During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump honored Charles McGee, a 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and World War II veteran who lives in Bethesda.
Trump promoted McGee from colonel to brigadier general. McGee’s 13-year-old great-grandson accompanied him to the address. [WUSA]
Montgomery County Council to celebrate Black History Month
The Montgomery County Council plans to hold a program on Feb. 11 to commemorate Black History Month.
The program will include a video segment that spotlights historic African American communities in Montgomery County such as Emory Grove in Gaithersburg, Scotland in Potomac and White Ground in Boyds.
It will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor Council Hearing Room at the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville. [Montgomery County]
Cybersecurity bill aims for base level of defense for local agencies
A new Maryland bill would ask the state’s Department of Information Technology to develop a baseline plan for localities within the state to help battle cyber attacks.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery, would make the Maryland Department of Information Technology responsible for developing a cybersecurity strategy and help agencies within the state implement it at their discretion. [Capital News Service]
Today’s weather
A cloudy day is expected, with a high of about 54 and a low of about 38
