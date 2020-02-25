Police accuse two MCPS students of raping girls at apartments
Plus: Bethesda bakery, customers help employee affected by shooting death; Policing bill doesn't expand school resource officer program
Two Montgomery County Public School students — ages 20 and 19 — were arrested at high schools this month on allegations they raped different 11-year-old girls at apartments off campus. Jonathan Coreas-Salamanca, 20, and Ivan Reyes Lopez, 19, are each charged with second-degree rape.
Law enforcement sources told WJLA that police arrested Coreas-Salamanca on Feb. 13 at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, where he is a student. Six days later, police arrested Lopez at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, where he is a student. [WJLA]
Bethesda bakery, customers help employee affected by shooting death
Praline Bakery and Bistro in the Sumner neighborhood of Bethesda and its customers are rallying to help and raise money for 14-year employee Blanca Coreas, who was affected by gun violence.
Coreas was injured in a shooting Saturday that killed her 16-year-old son, Jaime Zelaya. Another teen, 17-year-old Wilfredo Torres, was also killed in the shooting in the 6000 block of 13th Street Northwest, D.C. police said. [WTOP]
Policing bill doesn’t expand school resource officer program
A bill that requires Montgomery County police to report on training practices, on all use-of-force cases that result in injury, and on complaints of discrimination and harassment will go to the full County Council for a vote next month.
One item not included: a requirement to expand the school resource officer program, after some residents voiced concerns about police treatment of students in schools. [WTOP]
Indoor playground opens at Ellsworth Place in Silver Spring
An indoor playground opened at Ellsworth Place in Silver Spring on Thursday. The $300,000 investment includes two primary house structures, four activity stations, slides, tunnels, and benches for parents.
The project was done by GBT Realty Corporation, a national commercial development company. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
It will be cloudy with rain. The high will be around 52 and the low around 45.
