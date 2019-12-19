 Hultzen Gets Minor League Contract with Chicago Cubs
  • .Bethesda
  • .Hultzen Gets Minor League Contract with Chicago Cubs

Hultzen Gets Minor League Contract with Chicago Cubs

Will return to organization that called him up to major leagues in September

By Andrew Schotz
| Published:
Hultzen headshot

Danny Hultzen

Photo from MLB.com

Danny Hultzen of Bethesda is getting another chance with the Chicago Cubs, who called him up to the major leagues in the fall but didn’t offer him a new contract in the offseason.

On Wednesday, Hultzen, a pitcher, confirmed a Chicago Tribune report that the Cubs are giving him a minor league contract. He will report to the team’s spring training in Arizona in February and try to make the Cubs’ roster.

“I’m elated to be back with them,” Hultzen said in an interview. “I owe them so much. They’ve been unbelievable to me. They’ve given me every opportunity.”

Hultzen, 30, pitched in the minor leagues after the Seattle Mariners drafted him out of the University of Virginia in 2011. He missed full seasons in 2014 and 2017 after separate surgeries for shoulder injuries.

He joined the Chicago Cubs organization in 2018. This past season, the Cubs called him up from their AAA team in Iowa in September, when major league teams expand their rosters.

Hultzen’s major league debut on Sept. 8, against the Milwaukee Brewers, was memorable. He hit the first batter, then gave up a hit, before striking out the next three.

Hultzen made six appearances with the Cubs in September, pitching a total of 3.1 innings.

In early December, the Cubs declined to offer him a contract to stay with the major league team. The minor league contract gives him a chance to make the team or continue pitching in its minor league system.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design - 2019-08-21T125249.494

Former Walter Johnson Lacrosse Coach Faces Attempted Murder, Kidnapping Charges in Virginia

Prosecutors compare case to ‘the script of a bad horror movie’
Untitled design (30)

State Legislators Double Down on Efforts To Limit Toll-Lane Proposal

Bills would add oversight over highway expansion process
morning notes

Local Lawmaker Plans Bill Banning Immigrant Detention Facilities

Plus: Shooting range in Montgomery Mall to close after one month; Traffic backs up on Beltway near Bethesda after crash

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Executive Director |

Crossroads Community Food Network

Sr. Project Manager |

CareMetx, LLC

Regional Media Advocacy Intern |

American Cancer Society

Cyber Security Analyst (Mid-Level) |

Oasis Systems

Regional Talent Manager |

SoulCycle

Client Success Manager |

Salsa Labs

Pin Chaser |

Lucky Strike

Credit Analyst |

EagleBank

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested