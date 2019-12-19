Hultzen Gets Minor League Contract with Chicago Cubs
Will return to organization that called him up to major leagues in September
Danny Hultzen
Photo from MLB.com
Danny Hultzen of Bethesda is getting another chance with the Chicago Cubs, who called him up to the major leagues in the fall but didn’t offer him a new contract in the offseason.
On Wednesday, Hultzen, a pitcher, confirmed a Chicago Tribune report that the Cubs are giving him a minor league contract. He will report to the team’s spring training in Arizona in February and try to make the Cubs’ roster.
“I’m elated to be back with them,” Hultzen said in an interview. “I owe them so much. They’ve been unbelievable to me. They’ve given me every opportunity.”
Hultzen, 30, pitched in the minor leagues after the Seattle Mariners drafted him out of the University of Virginia in 2011. He missed full seasons in 2014 and 2017 after separate surgeries for shoulder injuries.
He joined the Chicago Cubs organization in 2018. This past season, the Cubs called him up from their AAA team in Iowa in September, when major league teams expand their rosters.
Hultzen’s major league debut on Sept. 8, against the Milwaukee Brewers, was memorable. He hit the first batter, then gave up a hit, before striking out the next three.
Hultzen made six appearances with the Cubs in September, pitching a total of 3.1 innings.
In early December, the Cubs declined to offer him a contract to stay with the major league team. The minor league contract gives him a chance to make the team or continue pitching in its minor league system.