Three youths charged with assault after fights at basketball game Friday
They were released to their parents, police say
Three youths were arrested after a basketball game Friday night between two Bethesda high schools, following “several altercations” among students, Montgomery County police say.
In a joint letter, the principals of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High and Walter Johnson High said there were altercations on and off campus at B-CC. Earlier in the evening, B-CC hosted Walter Johnson in a boys basketball game.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, confirmed Monday morning that the three arrested were all juveniles and were charged with assault. They were then released to their parents, he said.
Goodale did not know if the three arrested were students, or any other details.
Shelton Mooney, B-CC’s acting principal, and Jennifer Baker, Walter Johnson’s principal, sent the letter to their respective school communities. It says the fights on Friday appeared to be tied to vandalism at both schools during the week.
The principals wrote that they believe B-CC students spray painted a WJ shed that incoming WJ seniors usually paint as a tradition. In retaliation, WJ students spray painted the brick building and an electronic sign at B-CC, the letter says.
The vandalism resulted in “thousands of dollars of damage,” the principals wrote. Police were called to investigate. The letter did not provide additional information about who was arrested or what the charges were.
“These actions are all completely unacceptable and both schools will work collaboratively to determine the facts and administer appropriate consequences,” the letter says.
Goodale said he didn’t know whether the arrests on Friday were related to the vandalism.
Anyone with information was asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6700.
