Bethesda Magazine Restaurant Week begins Friday
30 restaurants will offer prix fixe menus
Thirty Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., restaurants are participating in Bethesda Magazine Restaurant Week, which starts Friday and runs through Jan. 19.
During the 10 days of restaurant week, participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus, with diners paying one price for multiple courses.
Diners are encouraged to take photos of their meal during restaurant week and share it on Instagram by using the hashtag #BmagRW in the caption and tagging @BethesdaMag in the photo. They can win a gift card from one of the participating restaurants.
Participating restaurants are:
Bethesda
Alatri Bros
Barrel and Crow
Blacks Bar and Kitchen
Guardado’s Restaurant
Jaleo
Lotus Grill & Bar
Matchbox
Mon Ami Gabi
Mussel Bar & Grille
Raku
Persimmon
Silver New American Brasserie
Terrain Café
True Food Kitchen
North Bethesda
Julii
Owen’s Ordinary
Stella Barra Pizzeria
Summer House Santa Monica
Friendship Heights
Little Beet Table
Northwest D.C.
Macon Bistro and Larder
Potomac
Lock 72 Kitchen & Bar
The Grilled Oyster Company
Founding Farmers
Silver Spring
All Set Restaurant & Bar
Rockville
Botanero
Cava Mezze
Matchbox
Stanford Grill
Gaithersburg
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Olney
Cava Mezze
For a full list of participating restaurants and their respective restaurant week menus, click here.
