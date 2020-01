Bethesda Magazine Restaurant Week begins Friday

30 restaurants will offer prix fixe menus

Thirty Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., restaurants are participating in Bethesda Magazine Restaurant Week, which starts Friday and runs through Jan. 19.

During the 10 days of restaurant week, participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus, with diners paying one price for multiple courses.

Diners are encouraged to take photos of their meal during restaurant week and share it on Instagram by using the hashtag #BmagRW in the caption and tagging @BethesdaMag in the photo. They can win a gift card from one of the participating restaurants.

Participating restaurants are:

Bethesda

Alatri Bros

Barrel and Crow

Blacks Bar and Kitchen

Guardado’s Restaurant

Jaleo

Lotus Grill & Bar

Matchbox

Mon Ami Gabi

Mussel Bar & Grille

Raku

Persimmon

Silver New American Brasserie

Terrain Café

True Food Kitchen

North Bethesda

Julii

Owen’s Ordinary

Stella Barra Pizzeria

Summer House Santa Monica

Friendship Heights

Little Beet Table

Northwest D.C.

Macon Bistro and Larder

Potomac

Lock 72 Kitchen & Bar

The Grilled Oyster Company

Founding Farmers

Silver Spring

All Set Restaurant & Bar

Rockville

Botanero

Cava Mezze

Matchbox

Stanford Grill

Gaithersburg

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Olney

Cava Mezze

For a full list of participating restaurants and their respective restaurant week menus, click here.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com