Bethesda father will honor late son with special ‘Bike to the Beach’
Plus: MCPS cancels Aug. 29 SAT exam; 'Real Housewives of Potomac' gets new cast member
Friday marks one year since 17-year-old Jake Cassell of Bethesda was struck by a car and killed while riding his bicycle on Old Georgetown Road.
His father, Steve, is participating on Friday in “Bike to the Beach,” a fundraising ride. He will begin his bike ride at about 7:15 a.m., bound for Dewey Beach, Delaware. [WJLA]
MCPS cancels Aug. 29 SAT exam
Montgomery County Public Schools has canceled the SAT exam scheduled for Aug. 29 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next scheduled tests are Sept. 23 and Oct. 14. [MCPS]
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ gets new cast member
Wendy Osefo is the newest member of the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”
She is a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education, specializing in urban education and politics. [Bravo TV]
Today’s weather
Showers in the afternoon, with a high around 79 and a low around 70
