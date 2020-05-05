Bethesda-area ZIP codes among lowest rates in county for COVID-19 cases
List combines number of cases, population estimates
State data on COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population, show that Bethesda ZIP codes have some of the lower rates in Montgomery County.
For example, there were 36 confirmed cases in the 20816 ZIP code as of Monday morning. Using a population estimate of 16,367 from U.S. Census data, that works out to 0.22% percent of the residents contracting the virus. That was the third-lowest percentage of any ZIP code in the county with at least eight confirmed cases.
The calculations are approximate. While the case data is current, the population for each ZIP code comes from five-year estimates the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released last year, covering 2014 to 2018.
The highest rate in the county according to those figures was in the 20860 (Sandy Spring) ZIP code, with 41 cases among 2,805 people, for a rate of 1.46%.
The next four highest rates are in Silver Spring ZIP codes:
• 1.23% in 20903
• 0.88% in 20902
• 0.80% in 20904
• 0.78% in 20906
The ZIP code with the lowest rate in the county is 20833 (Brookeville), with 13 cases out of 7,750 people, or 0.17%.
Other ZIP codes for Bethesda, North Bethesda, Rockville and Potomac also are in the bottom half of rates in the county, indicating a lower incidence:
• 20817 (Bethesda): 0.25%
• 20852 (Rockville): 0.27%
• 20854 (Potomac): 0.30%
• 20850 (North Bethesda): 0.33%
Five Silver Spring ZIP codes are among the top seven highest rates in Montgomery County.
Some of that is because of group living facilities for the elderly. Two facilities in Montgomery County with among the highest number of COVID-19 cases among residents and employees were both in Silver Spring — Regency Care and Manor Care — according to state data.
Health officials have cautioned that the population can vary widely from one ZIP code to the next, so a high number of cases on its own does not necessarily mean one place has been hit harder than another.
***
The first list below shows Montgomery County ZIP codes ranked by the percentage of the population that has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The state Department of Health only provides data about cases if a ZIP code has had at least eight COVID-19 cases. The Montgomery County ZIP codes that fall below that level are listed separately at the bottom of the page.
Percentage of each ZIP code that has contracted COVID-19:
20860 (Sandy Spring): 1.46%
20903 (Silver Spring): 1.23%
20902 (Silver Spring): 0.88%
20904 (Silver Spring): 0.80%
20906 (Silver Spring): 0.78%
20877 (Gaithersburg): 0.73%
20901 (Silver Spring): 0.70%
20886 (Montgomery Village): 0.70%
20912 (Takoma Park): 0.61%
20910 (Silver Spring): 0.61%
20879 (Gaithersburg): 0.52%
20905 (Silver Spring): 0.51%
20853 (Rockville): 0.49%
20876 (Germantown): 0.47%
20866 (Burtonsville): 0.46%
20895 (Kensington): 0.45%
20851 (Rockville): 0.44%
20874 (Germantown): 0.43%
20872 (Damascus): 0.41%
20841 (Boyds): 0.35%
20814 (Bethesda): 0.34%
20850 (North Bethesda): 0.33%
20854 (Potomac): 0.30%
20815 (Chevy Chase): 0.30%
20882 (Gaithersburg): 0.30%
20871 (Clarksburg): 0.29%
20855 (Derwood): 0.29%
20852 (Rockville): 0.27%
20817 (Bethesda): 0.25%
20878 (Gaithersburg): 0.25%
20832 (Olney): 0.23%
20816 (Bethesda): 0.22%
20837 (Poolesville): 0.21%
20833 (Brookeville): 0.17%
***
The second list below is for number of cases, not factoring in population.
Number of COVID-19 cases in each ZIP code:
20906 (Silver Spring): 547
20902 (Silver Spring): 462
20904 (Silver Spring): 454
20903 (Silver Spring): 323
20877 (Gaithersburg): 283
20874 (Germantown): 265
20910 (Silver Spring): 260
20901 (Gaithersburg): 253
20886 (Montgomery Village): 238
20850 (North Bethesda): 172
20912 (Takoma Park): 160
20878 (Gaithersburg): 159
20853 (Rockville): 152
20854 (Potomac): 150
20879 (Gaithersburg): 145
20876 (Germantown): 136
20852 (Rockville): 125
20814 (Bethesda): 99
20905 (Silver Spring): 93
20817 (Bethesda): 93
20815 (Chevy Chase): 91
20895 (Kensington): 88
20866 (Burtonsville): 75
20851 (Rockville): 67
20832 (Olney): 62
20871 (Clarksburg): 59
20872 (Damascus): 53
20855 (Derwood): 42
20860 (Sandy Spring): 41
20882 (Gaithersburg): 40
20841 (Boyds): 37
20816 (Bethesda): 36
20837 (Poolesville): 13
20833 (Brookeville): 13
***
Not listed or measured
The state only lists ZIP codes that have had at least eight confirmed COVID-19 cases. The following have not reached that level:
20812 (Glen Echo)
20818 (Cabin John)
20837 (Poolesville)
20838 (Barnesville)
20839 (Beallsville)
20842 (Dickerson)
20861 (Ashton)
20862 (Brinklow)
20868 (Spencerville)
20880 (Washington Grove)
20896 (Garrett Park)
20899 (Gaithersburg)