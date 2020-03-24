 Andrés donates 4,000 masks to hospitals
  2020
Plus: Montgomery County police gyms remain open; Silver Spring man stranded in Honduras amid pandemic

Bethesda Beat Staff
Celebrity chef José Andrés announced plans to donate 4,000 N95 masks to George Washington University Hospital and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Twitter Monday afternoon.

His organization, World Central Kitchen, originally ordered the masks as part of a plan to provide food assistance to those quarantined on cruise ships [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County police gyms remain open

Despite a week-old order by Gov. Larry Hogan ordering the closure of gym facilities across Maryland, WUSA9 has learned that gyms at the Montgomery County Police Department headquarters and the police academy will remain open.

A county official told WUSA9 that Montgomery County is, “contractually obligated to provide a space for first responders to maintain their physical fitness requirement.” [WUSA]

Silver Spring man stranded in Honduras amid pandemic

A Silver Spring man wants to get home after what was supposed to be a short vacation in Honduras turned into an uncertain journey amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Schlittler, 27, arrived in Honduras on March 10 with his friend and landlord, 35-year-old Nelson Rivera. They were supposed to visit Rivera’s family members and see the Copán ruins, then fly out March 17.

Honduras closed its borders last week to stop the spread of the coronavirus. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Cloudy skies will clear up later, with a high around 59 and a low around 42

Bethesda Beat Trending