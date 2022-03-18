9-year-old Bethesda girl raises money for Ukraine

A young Bethesda girl is contributing to relief efforts for Ukraine in a big way.

Hadley Kearney, 9, said that when she saw the devastation in Ukraine, she took matters into her own hands to make a difference. [WDVM]

County offering at-home PCR COVID-19 test kits

Montgomery County residents can pick up free at-home PCR test kits at multiple centers throughout the jurisdiction.

County residents can get two nasal swab kits per person per visit, and each kit contains one test. [Montgomery Community Media]

Expert says new congressional map likely means 7-1 partisan breakdown

Maryland’s new congressional map will likely produce the same 7-1 partisan breakdown as the previous map, an expert for the state said during a trial Thursday.

Allan Jay Lichtman, an American University history professor and redistricting expert, testified that although Maryland’s reconfigured 1st Congressional District will be more competitive for Democrats, it will likely result in a Republican win in 2022. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with a high around 74 and a low around 59

