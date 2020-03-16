Elrich calls for 3.1-cent property tax hike in budget proposal
Eight County Council members object
A proposed Montgomery County budget of $5.9 billion for fiscal year 2021 was released Monday with a new tax to fund schools.
County Executive Marc Elrich is calling for a 3.1-cent supplemental property tax rate to be used exclusively for public schools.
Maryland law allows each county to establish a supplemental property tax rate for schools. It would be the first time Montgomery County created one, Elrich’s budget plan says. Three other counties in the state have a similar tax, according to the plan.
Montgomery County Council President Sidney Katz and other council members released a statement on Monday afternoon condemning the supplemental tax rate. Council Vice President Tom Hucker was the only member not included on the statement.
Council members said people need certainty and support as they face economic realities of the coronavirus. The global pandemic will affect their jobs, retirement savings, small businesses, and families, they said.
“This is a time for cautious decision-making, not property tax increases. We look forward to working with the County Executive to address the initiatives in his budget recommendations,” the council statement said.
“Even with this additional funding, we will still be providing the school system with less support per pupil than in 2010,” Elrich wrote in his proposal. “A decade of slow growth nationally, unpredictable tax policy changes at the Federal level, and our severe Charter limit has left our schools playing catch-up on funding while absorbing enrollment growth of more than 25,000 students.”
Elrich responded to the council in a separate statement, saying the coronavirus was “not on the horizon” at the time the budget was being developed.
Elrich said in his budget plan that the new supplemental tax rate would partially offset an unexpected underperformance of the property tax over the last two years.
The school funds would increase 4.3%, or $114.9 million, from this year.
Board of Education President Shebra Evans and Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith praised Elrich’s budget in a statement sent Monday afternoon.
“We greatly appreciate County Executive Marc Elrich’s understanding of the need to face the challenges of today while planning for the future of our children and community,” the statement said. “His recommended budget nearly equals the Board of Education’s requested budget and is more than $30 million over Maintenance of Effort.”
“We have all known from the beginning that funding the school system’s request could not be funded within anticipated revenues and, as we have been working at the State level to increase school funding through the Build Act and Kirwan, I believe that we should make the additional investment in schools that they need today, even if it required a special tax increase dedicated to the schools,” Elrich said in a statement.
School funding includes $10.4 million for the Early Care and Education Initiative and $900,000 for 10 additional school nurses to help with a staff shortage.
This story will be updated.