Brandy Brooks says she won’t drop out of County Council race

Brandy Brooks, a Democratic candidate for the Montgomery County Council, said Monday she has no intention of withdrawing from the election in the wake of allegations that she sexually harassed a former member of her campaign staff. She has been on a break from campaign work since April 13 but plans to resume public activity later this week, she said in a text message. [The Washington Post]

MS-13 leader gets life sentence for ordering, taking part in Gaithersburg killing, 4 others

An MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in orchestrating, directing and participating in several killings in Maryland and Virginia. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, of El Salvador, helped lead a local MS-13 clique based in Langley Park. Alvarado-Requeno was sentenced for his role in five deaths.

They include the ambush-killing of a suspected rival gang member in June 2016. The victim was lured to the woods at Malcolm King Park in Gaithersburg, after the promise of a sexual liaison with a female MS-13 associate. But when he arrived, he was attacked and stabbed 153 times. The victim turned out not to be a member of any gang. [WTOP]

Bethesda-based KID Museum is expanding

The experiential museum and educational makerspace is branching out from its current location at the Davis Library to a brand-new 28,000-square-foot facility at Bethesda Metro Center. The museum’s new flagship will open May 22. [WTOP]

