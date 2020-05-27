Most in school board race favor pay raise for position
About two-thirds of the candidates running for Montgomery County Board of Education this year support raising the pay for the position.
The topic came up in December, when a local commission created by the state legislature recommended that Montgomery County school board salaries increase 140% — from $25,000 to $60,000.
“The commission believes that the current salary level is not reflective of the time and effort needed for a board member to fulfill their duties and responsibilities, nor of the type of work the board is called on to do,” the local commission’s chair, Jaye Espy, said at the time.
The last previous raise for the position was in 2014, when the pay increased from $18,500 to $25,000, or about 35%.
On Jan. 31, Montgomery County’s state delegates rejected the proposed 140% increase, lowering it to 40% for a bill they hoped to pass during this year’s legislative session. The new salary, phased in, would be $35,000.
The delegation also compared compensation with other jurisdictions, including Fairfax County Public Schools, where school board members earn $32,000 per year.
However, the bill to increase the pay to $35,000 in Montgomery County failed, along with most other bills this year, as the legislative session adjourned early because the coronavirus spread.
The question about salaries was one of 10 that Bethesda Beat asked candidates for Montgomery County school board in a questionnaire.
Bethesda Beat is presenting the candidates’ responses to specific questions over a period of several days leading up to the June 2 primary. To see their answers to all of the questions and for background information on the candidates, go to the Voters Guide.
Thirteen candidates are running for one at-large seat on the board. Two of the 13 candidates in the primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
The District 2 and District 4 seats are up for election this year, too.
There are two candidates on the ballot for District 2. There is no primary in that race; both will move ahead to the general election.
In District 4, three candidates filed for the seat, creating a primary election. However, Ehren Park Reynolds has withdrawn from the race, but his name remains on the primary ballot.
Twelve of the 13 candidates for the at-large seat on the school board answered Bethesda Beat’s questionnaire. Collins Odongo did not respond to multiple invitations to answer the questionnaire.
All four of the candidates in the races for the District 2 and District 4 seats answered the questionnaire.
Candidates for U.S. Congress and Montgomery County Circuit Court judge also are part of the Voters Guide.
Below are the candidates for all three school board seats and their written answer to the question:
Do you support raising the salary for school board members? Why or why not? If yes, how much? (50 words max)
At-large
• Mitra Ahadpour
“I don’t support the raising of salary for school board members. If I am given the opportunity to serve on the board, I will forego my salary. This position should be for individuals who are passionate about helping all our children, and I believe there should be no monetary compensation.”
• Stephen Austin
“Yes. Something that resembles a livable wage could attract more qualified individuals.”
• Anil Chaudhry
“Salary for Board of Education members should be comparable to neighboring jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia. It is poor form to demand a 140% pay raise when most families in Montgomery County are already burdened with high taxes and limited deductions after the tax code changes in 2018.”
• Sunil Dasgupta
“Governing a $2.8 billion organization without any staff requires long hours and having a little bit more money can ease the burdens of service. I support increasing salaries, but staying below the salary of state delegates. The real question is whether the school board should remain a part-time position.”
• Paul Geller
“This position is a full-time job that requires BOE members to attend many evening school events. I expect to work 40 to 60 hour weeks, just as I did for MCCPTA. The current salary needs to be revised to reflect the tremendous amount of work our BOE performs. I would suggest $60,000 to $75,000.”
• Jay Guan
“Yes. Board of Education members do have a heavy workload and oversee half of the county’s budget. Furthermore, it will incentivize a broader spectrum of talent to serve on the Board of Education. Compensation should be comparable with positions in similar localities.”
• Lynne Harris
“Yes. Current BOE salary is not commensurate with the full-time work required to tackle the complex issues of a large school system, intelligently spend 44% of county revenues, and ensure MCPS serves all students well. A minimum $60,000 salary would allow individuals not retired or otherwise financially secure to serve.”
• Collins Odongo
Did not respond
• Dalbin Osorio
“I don’t. None of us ever get into public service for the money, and you do not need an exorbitant salary to do the right thing for children and families.”
• Cameron Rhode
“I understand the solid argument that a low salary biases the candidate pool in favor of wealthier residents. I am not yet comfortable, however, with calling for Board of Education members to receive raises while our public schools continue to be underfunded.”
• Darwin Romero
“For equity and diversity, it’s necessary to compensate board members adequately. They provide leadership and oversight, manage half of the county’s budget and attend several meetings per week. An annual salary of $60,000 is more in line. This will also ensure a vibrant and more diverse group of candidates.”
• Pavel Sukhobok
“Being a member is a full-time job and should therefore be compensated as such. However, any increases should not take effect until the following election so that members aren’t voting to increase their own salaries. Furthermore, I hereby pledge that I’ll donate any increase to organizations that help lower-income students.”
• Lumpoange Thomas
“No, I do not support raising the salary for BOE members. The current salary is comparable to that of the region and is fair. We have families in our communities where parents work multiple jobs and do not earn the equivalent of the proposed increase.”
***
District 2 (in and around Gaithersburg)
• Michael Fryar
“The pay should be commensurate with the workload. If the pay is raised, then the job performance, expectations and hours should rise as well.”
• Rebecca Smondrowski
“In order to serve appropriately, it requires a full-time position, which should be compensated accordingly. If salaries are increased, it would allow for more people of various backgrounds to consider the opportunity. Board members should each have at least one staff member who works independently for them instead of MCPS.”
***
District 4 (from Silver Spring north through Glenmont)
• Shebra Evans
“I support raising salaries. My colleagues and I work hours equivalent to a full-time job. In addition, we approve budgets totaling over $4 billion. We have a myriad of other responsibilities. Being paid a livable wage will help attract a highly skilled and diverse pool of candidates.”
• Steve Solomon
“Yes, I would increase it. The current BOE salary is $25,000 a year. I would double it to $50,000. If elected, I would need to keep my current job. I could not live on $25,000 a year. Currently six of seven Board of Education members don’t have another job.”
***
