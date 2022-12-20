Preschool/Day Care
Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church Nursery School
Runners-up:
Geneva Day School
Washington Episcopal School
Christ Episcopal School
Private School – Lower School
Washington Episcopal School
Runners-up:
Raku
Wild Tomato
Mon Ami Gabi
Private School – Upper School
McLean School
Runners-up:
Bullis
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
Landon
Holton-Arms School
Private School with Religious Affiliation
Washington Episcopal School
Runners-up:
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
St. Jane de Chantal School
Christ Episcopal School
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School
Private School with Program for Nontraditional Learners
McLean School
Runners-up:
The Siena School
The Diener School
School Principal
Danny Vogelman, Washington Episcopal School
Runners-up:
Nicole Stone, Christ Episcopal School
Elizabeth Hamilton, St. Jane de Chantal School
Tutoring Firm
Learning Essentials
Runners-up:
PrepU
PrepMatters
College Admissions Consulting Service
PrepMatters
Runners-up:
Marks Education
Bass Educational Services
Summer Adventure Camp
Calleva
Runners-up:
McLean School
Washington Episcopal School
Geneva Day Camp
Kids After Hours
Summer Arts Camp
VisArts
Runners-up:
Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy
McLean School
Washington Episcopal School
Creative Summer at Holton-Arms School
Summer Sports Camp
Tru2Form Hoops
Runners-up:
SummerEdge at McLean School
Landon Summer
Top Rank Soccer Academy Camp
Children’s Theater
Imagination Stage
Runners-up:
Adventure Theatre MTC
The Puppet Co.
Children’s Dance Studio
Bethesda Conservatory of Dance
Runners-up:
Bella Ballet
Dawn Crafton Dance Connection
City Dance
Indoor Play Space
The Little Towns Children’s Museum
Runners-up:
My Gym
Sky Zone Trampoline Park+
KID Museum