From Bethesda Magazine: Top Montgomery County private high schools

Here’s what you need to know about some of Montgomery County’s private high schools and how they rank in Maryland according to Niche.com, a website that uses data and reviews to grade schools on factors such as academics, diversity and sports. The data is from the “2025 Best Private High Schools in Maryland” list.
|Rank in MD
|School Name
|Location
|Grades
|Number of Students
|Religion
|Boys/Girls/Coed
|Student-Teacher Ratio
|Yearly Tuition*
|1
|Holton-Arms School
|Bethesda
|3-12
|665
|n/a
|girls
|6:1
|$55,250
|4
|Georgetown Preparatory School
|North Bethesda
|9-12
|507
|Catholic
|boys
|9:1
|$44,725
|5
|Rochambeau The French International School
|Bethesda
|PK, K-12
|1,268
|n/a
|coed
|9:1
|$32,505
|6
|Landon School
|Bethesda
|3-12
|700
|n/a
|boys
|6:1
|$52,360
|10
|Bullis School
|Potomac
|K-12
|1,069
|n/a
|coed
|6:1
|$57,575
|11
|Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
|Bethesda
|PK, K-12
|757
|Catholic
|girls
|7:1
|$49,250
|13
|St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
|Potomac
|PK, K-12
|715
|Episcopal
|coed
|7:1
|$52,535
|15
|Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
|Olney
|9-12
|1,289
|Catholic
|coed
|8:1
|$30,995
|18
|German International School, Washington, D.C.
|Potomac
|PK, K-12
|555
|n/a
|coed
|7:1
|$25,380
|21
|Barrie School
|Silver Spring
|PK, K-12
|364
|n/a
|coed
|7:1
|$34,210
|22
|Sandy Spring Friends School
|Sandy Spring
|PK, K-12
|676
|Quaker
|coed
|8:1
|$45,350
|24
|The Academy of the Holy Cross
|Kensington
|9-12
|390
|Catholic
|girls
|9:1
|$32,575
* Tuition is for the highest grade offered and may have changed for the current school year.
This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.