From Bethesda Magazine: Top Montgomery County private high schools

Tuition, religion, enrollment numbers and more

By Staff
October 28, 2025 3:00 p.m. | Updated: October 16, 2025 10:17 a.m.
Holton-Arms School
Holton-Arms School. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know about some of Montgomery County’s private high schools and how they rank in Maryland according to Niche.com, a website that uses data and reviews to grade schools on factors such as academics, diversity and sports. The data is from the “2025 Best Private High Schools in Maryland” list. 

Rank in MD School Name Location Grades Number of Students Religion Boys/Girls/Coed Student-Teacher Ratio Yearly Tuition*
1 Holton-Arms School Bethesda 3-12 665 n/a girls 6:1 $55,250
4 Georgetown Preparatory School North Bethesda 9-12 507 Catholic boys 9:1 $44,725
5 Rochambeau The French International School Bethesda PK, K-12 1,268 n/a coed 9:1 $32,505
6 Landon School Bethesda 3-12 700 n/a boys 6:1 $52,360
10 Bullis School Potomac K-12 1,069 n/a coed 6:1 $57,575
11 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart Bethesda PK, K-12 757 Catholic girls 7:1 $49,250
13 St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Potomac PK, K-12 715 Episcopal coed 7:1 $52,535
15 Our Lady of Good Counsel High School Olney 9-12 1,289 Catholic coed 8:1 $30,995
18 German International School, Washington, D.C. Potomac PK, K-12 555 n/a coed 7:1 $25,380
21 Barrie School Silver Spring PK, K-12 364 n/a coed 7:1 $34,210
22 Sandy Spring Friends School Sandy Spring PK, K-12 676 Quaker coed 8:1 $45,350
24 The Academy of the Holy Cross Kensington 9-12 390 Catholic girls 9:1 $32,575

* Tuition is for the highest grade offered and may have changed for the current school year.

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.

