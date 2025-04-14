When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly which things to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for March and April.

2 – 2:45 p.m.

White Oak Library, 11701 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

This free event intended for elementary school-age children encourages kids to roll up their sleeves and get dirty while learning about soil and planting seeds.

2 – 4 p.m.

Marilyn J. Praisner Library, 14910 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

Kids age 5 and older can make crafts from “trash,” including paper straw necklaces, bottle cap stamps, milk jug suncatchers and yarn art at this free event.

7:30 p.m.

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Pianist Jack Gruber will explore jazz improvisation and reharmonization techniques as applied to modern pop in this pay-what-you-can workshop. Gruber has performed across the Washington, D.C., area, and he specializes in blending jazz and pop music genres. He also has a concert at Strathmore on April 23.

A map of things to do in Montgomery County this week.

11 a.m. to noon

Maydale Nature Classroom, 1638 Maydale Drive, Colesville

Children ages 3 to 10 can learn about animals that hatch from eggs and then go for a guided hike looking for Easter eggs with baby animal toys inside. Tickets are $6 per person. Advanced registration recommended. For more things to do for Easter, check out our roundup here.

3 – 9 p.m.

Takoma Beverage Co., 6917 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park

Takoma Beverage Co. will be celebrating all things vintage with cocktails, past menu items and vinyl records.

9 – 11 a.m.

Winding Creek Local Park, 12326 Dewey Road, Silver Spring

The Potomac Conservatory will provide all the materials 50 volunteers need – trash grabbers, gloves, bags—to help pick up garbage in the park. Registration is required at the link above and a reminder email with safety protocols will be sent to registrants on Wednesday. The free event is open to all ages, but participants age 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian present.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Josiah Henson Museum and Park, 11410 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda

Celebrate and learn about the history of play on the grounds of the Josiah Henson Museum and Park. This event is free. Admission to the museum is separate and costs $5, $4 for seniors and children ages 6 to 17, free for age 5 and younger.

11 a.m. – noon

VisArts, 155 Gibbs St., Rockville

VisArts’ 2025 Art + Social Justice Fellow Aisha Nailah White presents a free open studio and workshop combining art with social causes. This event, open to people age 13 and older, runs in connection to her exhibition, Help Me, Help You, Help Us. White will teach participants how to design banners, screen print and create other works for social movements. Participants will screen print tote bags for Rising Organizers, a Washington, D.C.-based organizing training program. Register at the link above.

11 a.m. – Noon

Meadowside Nature Center, 5100 Meadowside Lane, Rockville

This plant swap, offered in English and Spanish, allows local plant aficionados to swap plants, gardening supplies and cuttings. The nature center will also provide plant giveaways and tips on growing native plants and supporting pollinators. The event is free, and you can register at the link above.

1:30 – 4 p.m.

Kensington Park Library, 4201 Knowles Ave., Kensington

Exercise your green thumb at this free garden party, complete with plant and gardening tools swaps, garden tours, free plant clippings and more. There will be speakers each half hour starting at 2 p.m. who will be discussing composting, beekeeping, tree care and rainscapes.

7 p.m.

Gaithersburg

Don’t Tell Comedy is a 70- to 90-minute comedy show with a secret location and an unknown lineup of four to seven comics. After purchasing a $25 ticket, attendees will be emailed the specific location of the event 8 a.m. Saturday. Comedians will remain unknown until their performance and will be both local and nationally touring comics. Participants must be age 21 or older, and bring-your-own alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.

