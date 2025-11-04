From Bethesda Magazine: 17 venues to see a show

Illustration credit: Sarah Straub/Adventure Theatre MTC

Adventure Theatre MTC

This theater in Glen Echo Park presents professional productions for children and offers training for young actors. The sell-out show Dragons Love Tacos was the most popular of its 2024-2025 season. Plan for an approximately seven-minute walk from the parking lot to the theater. If you see the Glen Echo Park neon entrance sign, you’re in the wrong parking lot (that small one is only for accessible parking and permit holders).

7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo, 301-634-2270, adventuretheatre-mtc.org

Arts Barn

The horse stable-turned-visual and performing arts center offers a stage for community performances of all types and classes for children and adults. Magic, comedy and improv shows, concerts, musical theater and dramas have all been presented here. During the 2024-2025 season, sell-out events included the James Fernando Trio, Brian Ganz, Illusions by Vick as Professor Snape and Metropolitan Ballet Theatre’s A Day of Service. There are lots of restaurants near the Kentlands venue, including Brews & Barrels, open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays for a post-show snack.

311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg, 301-258-6394, gaithersburgmd.gov

Bethesda Theater

Formerly an art deco movie palace, the venue was home to the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club until July 2023, when it rebranded to reflect the variety of genres that are featured there. The blues and jazz haven’t gone away, but now there are also Motown, R&B, rock and comedy acts. Chanté Moore, Peabo Bryson, actress Lisa Ann Walter from Abbott Elementary, and Broadway star Avery Wilson have performed there. Parking in the Cheltenham garage, located in the same building as the club, is free on Sundays.

7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, 240-330-4500, bethesdatheater.com

BlackRock Center for the Arts

Established in 2002 as a home for performing and visual arts, the venue presents concerts by regional, national and international talent plus contemporary theatrical shows and its own professional productions. Popular performances in the 2024-2025 season included bass player Mohini Dey and Washington, D.C., go-go legends Rare Essence. On-site parking is free, and the center is in the heart of Germantown, where you can find restaurants within a short walk or drive.

12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, 301-528-2260, blackrockcenter.org

The Fillmore Silver Spring

A spin-off of the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, the 2,000-capacity venue honors its rock ’n’ roll heritage with vintage posters on the walls and large chandeliers hanging over the dance floor, a nod to the original. In 2024 and 2025, some sold-out shows included Electric Callboy, Trixie Mattel, Gavin Adcock, The Story So Far, Bush, Jessie Reyez, Benson Boone and Knocked Loose. The club is a short walk from the Silver Spring Metro station and two public parking garages.

8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, 301-960-9999, fillmoresilverspring.com

F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre

Closed in December 2024 for renovations to expand ADA compliance and improve sound, the theater reopened in September 2025. It is the home stage for community groups including Rockville Musical Theatre, Rockville Little Theatre, Victorian Lyric Opera Co., Rockville Chorus and Rockville Civic Ballet, whose annual performances of The Nutcracker often sell out. National touring groups also perform there occasionally. The theater has free parking and is a short drive to many dining options in downtown Rockville.

603 Edmonston Drive, Rockville, 240-314-8690, rockvillemd.gov/382/ f-scott-fitzgerald-theatre

Hank Dietle’s Tavern

First opened in 1950, Hank Dietle’s Tavern is an intimate venue presenting live music seven days a week. Some of the most popular bands to play regularly include rockabilly band The Rock-A-Sonics, power pop trio Airport 77s, country rockers Ruthie and The Wranglers, blues band The Nighthawks and zydeco group Corey Arceneaux and The Zydeco Hot Peppers. Since the venue is small, it fills up quickly. Subscribe to the weekly email list for notifications of new shows, special events and advanced ticket links.

11010 Rockville Pike, Rockville, 240-512-3077, hankdietles.net

Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage offers year-round professional theater for young audiences, as well as classes in acting, musical theater and dance for ages 1-18. Winnie the Pooh and Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood were the biggest hits in the 2024-2025 season. The theater is next to a Montgomery County parking garage, which is free on Sundays, and it’s close to several family-friendly restaurants and cafes.

4908 Auburn Ave., Bethesda, 301-961-6060, imaginationstage.org

Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center

The complex includes a 500-seat theater and concert hall, and a lecture hall and lab theater space. See future professionals perfect their craft in student productions or catch a regional or national touring act. During the 2024-2025 season, some of the most popular performances were Wizard of Oz on Ice and illusionist Reggie Rice. Parking is free and the center offers concessions featuring Maryland craft beer and wine.

7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, 240-567-5775, mcblogs.montgomerycollege.edu/cac

Olney Theatre Center

A professional regional theater, Olney Theatre Center offers productions year-round. The 2024-2025 season saw many sold-out performances, including Eisenhower, Frozen, Waitress and Kim’s Convenience. Its outdoor summer season includes cabaret, comedy, drag shows and concerts. Olney’s First Time Free program grants four free tickets for a preview performance to people who have never been to a show at the theater. Construction on the campus is ongoing through spring 2026, so plan extra time for parking.

2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, 301-924-3400, olneytheatre.org

The Puppet Co. Playhouse in Glen Echo Park. Photo credit: Christopher Piper

The Puppet Co. Playhouse

The 250-seat theater in Glen Echo Park presents professional puppetry productions based on fairy tales and classic children’s literature, plus a variety of Tiny Tots performances designed for children 18 months to 4 years old. Its most popular show is the annual Nutcracker production. Arrive early and burn off some energy at the playground in Glen Echo Park and plan to stay for a photo with a puppet after the show. (See the Adventure Theatre MTC listing for parking info.)

7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo, 301-634-5380, thepuppetco.org

Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center

On the Rockville campus of Montgomery College, the venue hosts concerts, dance and theatrical productions by student, community and touring groups. The 2024-2025 season included sell-out performances by Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day and Ego Nwodim, Reduced Shakespeare Company’s The Complete History of America (abridged), In Conversation with Giancarlo Esposito, and The String Queens.

51 Mannakee St., Rockville, 240-567-5301, mcblogs.montgomerycollege.edu/reppac

Round House Theatre

Round House Theatre presents a six-show season of new plays, modern classics and musicals, including many world and regional premieres. The biggest hits during the 2024-2025 season were What the Constitution Means to Me and Bad Books. The theater offers discounts for certain show dates, including Pay-What-You-Can performances and 2-for-1 tickets on Tuesdays. Students (age 13 through college students) can get free tickets through Round House’s Free Play program.

4545 East West Highway, Bethesda, 240-644-1100, roundhousetheatre.org

Silver Spring Black Box Theatre

The intimate space is home to the Theatre Consortium of Silver Spring, which includes resident companies. The theater hosts everything from magic, improv and stand-up comedy shows to plays, concerts, dance shows and youth performances. County parking garages and the Silver Spring Metro station are a few blocks away. The theater is surrounded by downtown Silver Spring restaurants, including Dave & Buster’s, Outback Steakhouse, All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House and Ghar-E-Kabab.

8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, 301-588-8279, silverspringblackbox.com

Silver Spring Stage

Silver Spring Stage is a community theater with a mission to present contemporary plays. During the 2024-2025 season, which featured eight productions, the most popular were Company by Stephen Sondheim, The Playboy of the Western World—A New Version by Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle and Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage. Free parking is available behind Woodmoor Shopping Center, where the theater is located. Grab a drink at nearby 4 Corners Pub after a show.

10145 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, 301-593-6036, ssstage.org

Strathmore hosted Step Afrika! in 2025. Photo credit: Courtesy Step Afrika!

Strathmore

The Music Center presents folk, blues, pop, R&B, jazz, show tunes, world and classical music artists. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the National Philharmonic also perform there. In the 2024-2025 season there were 12 sell-out shows, including Indigo Girls, Yamato, Song of the North, Rain—A Tribute to the Beatles, Yitzhak Perlman and Youssou Ndour. The center is a short walk from the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro station; Strathmore covers the cost of parking in the garage for some events. Community Access tickets for less than $30 are available for Strathmore-presented shows.

5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, 301-581-5100, strathmore.org

The Mansion, built in 1899, consists of the 100-seat Dorothy M. and Maurice C. Shapiro Music Room, a tearoom, The Shop at Strathmore and art galleries.

10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, 301-581-5100, strathmore.org

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.