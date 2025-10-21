From Bethesda Magazine: Local public high schools by the numbers

Here’s what you need to know about local public highs schools:

High School Average SAT Scores for 2023 Graduates as of Nov. 4, 2024 Graduation Percentage Rate for ’23-’24* Total Enrollment AP/IB Tests, ’23-’24 school year** Years of Experience of Professional Personnel: % with more than 15 years, ’23-’24 SAT Test Takers Meeting College and Career Readiness (%), ’22-’23 school year *** Original Construction Date Year Renovated Albert Einstein 967 89.5 1,991 45.7 48.2 27.1 1962 1997 Bethesda-Chevy Chase 1164 ≥95.0 2,377 60.6 45.6 63 1934 2001 Clarksburg 1044 94.2 2,242 44.1 67.3 40.3 1995 2006 Col. Zadok Magruder 1004 90.3 1,671 40.7 54.3 38.3 1970 n/a Damascus 1050 93.5 1,390 43.6 79.0 40.6 1950 1978 Gaithersburg 915 83.4 2,441 22.2 47.3 22 1951 2013 James Hubert Blake 942 90.8 1,960 33.5 60.3 22.1 1998 n/a John F. Kennedy 846 79.0 1,880 21.7 52.3 ≤5.0 1964 1999 Montgomery Blair 1110 93.8 3,266 47.0 61.3 48.4 1998 n/a Northwest 1063 ≥95.0 2,300 48.7 59.8 46.7 1998 n/a Northwood 935 91.1 1,654 28.2 45.1 20.7 1956 ongoing Paint Branch 937 90.3 2,038 28 61.3 23.3 1969 2012 Poolesville 1280 ≥95.0 1,351 73.6 77.8 77.5 1953 2024 Quince Orchard 1052 92.1 2,100 46.5 51.9 46.3 1988 n/a Richard Montgomery 1169 ≥95.0 2,366 58.1 58.8 59.6 1942 2007 Rockville 988 87.4 1,550 42.1 60.8 31.1 1968 2004 Seneca Valley 934 88.3 2,409 22.7 46.6 21 1974 2020 Sherwood 1087 ≥95.0 1,675 49 75.2 51.9 1950 1991 Springbrook 942 88.6 1,838 38.9 50.0 24.7 1960 1994 Thomas Edison n/a n/a 558 n/a 65.7 n/a 1982 2018 Thomas S. Wootton 1271 ≥95.0 1,870 78.6 70.1 82.8 1970 n/a Walt Whitman 1285 ≥95.0 2,056 80.2 58.6 80.6 1962 1992 Walter Johnson 1170 94.0 3,016 63.4 59.7 65.1 1956 2009 Watkins Mill 864 92.2 1,577 24.6 45.6 11.4 1989 n/a Wheaton 961 86.6 2,794 38.9 48.0 27.6 1954 2016 Winston Churchill 1275 ≥95.0 2,185 75.2 55.2 80.9 1964 2001

* To comply with federal requirements, any percentage rates greater than or equal to 95.0% are noted as ≥95.0 by MCPS.

** % of graduates scoring 3 or higher on AP test or scoring 4 or higher on IB test ,’23-’24 school year

*** Attainment of college or career readiness benchmarks set by the College Board for SAT evidence-based reading and writing (480 points) and mathematics (530 points) sections

Source: Montgomery County Public Schools

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.