From Bethesda Magazine: Local public high schools by the numbers

Here’s what you need to know about local public highs schools:
|High School
|Average SAT Scores for 2023 Graduates as of Nov. 4, 2024
|Graduation Percentage Rate for ’23-’24*
|Total Enrollment
|AP/IB Tests, ’23-’24 school year**
|Years of Experience of Professional Personnel: % with more than 15 years, ’23-’24
|SAT Test Takers Meeting College and Career Readiness (%), ’22-’23 school year ***
|Original Construction Date
|Year Renovated
|Albert Einstein
|967
|89.5
|1,991
|45.7
|48.2
|27.1
|1962
|1997
|Bethesda-Chevy Chase
|1164
|≥95.0
|2,377
|60.6
|45.6
|63
|1934
|2001
|Clarksburg
|1044
|94.2
|2,242
|44.1
|67.3
|40.3
|1995
|2006
|Col. Zadok Magruder
|1004
|90.3
|1,671
|40.7
|54.3
|38.3
|1970
|n/a
|Damascus
|1050
|93.5
|1,390
|43.6
|79.0
|40.6
|1950
|1978
|Gaithersburg
|915
|83.4
|2,441
|22.2
|47.3
|22
|1951
|2013
|James Hubert Blake
|942
|90.8
|1,960
|33.5
|60.3
|22.1
|1998
|n/a
|John F. Kennedy
|846
|79.0
|1,880
|21.7
|52.3
|≤5.0
|1964
|1999
|Montgomery Blair
|1110
|93.8
|3,266
|47.0
|61.3
|48.4
|1998
|n/a
|Northwest
|1063
|≥95.0
|2,300
|48.7
|59.8
|46.7
|1998
|n/a
|Northwood
|935
|91.1
|1,654
|28.2
|45.1
|20.7
|1956
|ongoing
|Paint Branch
|937
|90.3
|2,038
|28
|61.3
|23.3
|1969
|2012
|Poolesville
|1280
|≥95.0
|1,351
|73.6
|77.8
|77.5
|1953
|2024
|Quince Orchard
|1052
|92.1
|2,100
|46.5
|51.9
|46.3
|1988
|n/a
|Richard Montgomery
|1169
|≥95.0
|2,366
|58.1
|58.8
|59.6
|1942
|2007
|Rockville
|988
|87.4
|1,550
|42.1
|60.8
|31.1
|1968
|2004
|Seneca Valley
|934
|88.3
|2,409
|22.7
|46.6
|21
|1974
|2020
|Sherwood
|1087
|≥95.0
|1,675
|49
|75.2
|51.9
|1950
|1991
|Springbrook
|942
|88.6
|1,838
|38.9
|50.0
|24.7
|1960
|1994
|Thomas Edison
|n/a
|n/a
|558
|n/a
|65.7
|n/a
|1982
|2018
|Thomas S. Wootton
|1271
|≥95.0
|1,870
|78.6
|70.1
|82.8
|1970
|n/a
|Walt Whitman
|1285
|≥95.0
|2,056
|80.2
|58.6
|80.6
|1962
|1992
|Walter Johnson
|1170
|94.0
|3,016
|63.4
|59.7
|65.1
|1956
|2009
|Watkins Mill
|864
|92.2
|1,577
|24.6
|45.6
|11.4
|1989
|n/a
|Wheaton
|961
|86.6
|2,794
|38.9
|48.0
|27.6
|1954
|2016
|Winston Churchill
|1275
|≥95.0
|2,185
|75.2
|55.2
|80.9
|1964
|2001
* To comply with federal requirements, any percentage rates greater than or equal to 95.0% are noted as ≥95.0 by MCPS.
** % of graduates scoring 3 or higher on AP test or scoring 4 or higher on IB test ,’23-’24 school year
*** Attainment of college or career readiness benchmarks set by the College Board for SAT evidence-based reading and writing (480 points) and mathematics (530 points) sections
Source: Montgomery County Public Schools
This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.