Become a Member
Become a Member
Family & Education

From Bethesda Magazine: Local public high schools by the numbers

Learn about recent average SAT scores, graduation percentages and more

By Staff
October 21, 2025 3:00 p.m. | Updated: October 13, 2025 1:55 p.m.
MCPS and Board of Education headquarters building.
MCPS and Board of Education headquarters in Rockville. Credit: Elia Griffin

Here’s what you need to know about local public highs schools:

High SchoolAverage SAT Scores for 2023 Graduates as of Nov. 4, 2024Graduation Percentage Rate for ’23-’24*Total EnrollmentAP/IB Tests, ’23-’24 school year**Years of Experience of Professional Personnel: % with more than 15 years, ’23-’24SAT Test Takers Meeting College and Career Readiness (%), ’22-’23 school year ***Original Construction DateYear Renovated
Albert Einstein96789.51,99145.748.227.119621997
Bethesda-Chevy Chase1164≥95.02,37760.645.66319342001
Clarksburg104494.22,24244.167.340.319952006
Col. Zadok Magruder100490.31,67140.754.338.31970n/a
Damascus105093.51,39043.679.040.619501978
Gaithersburg91583.42,44122.247.32219512013
James Hubert Blake94290.81,96033.560.322.11998n/a
John F. Kennedy84679.01,88021.752.3≤5.019641999
Montgomery Blair111093.83,26647.061.348.41998n/a
Northwest1063≥95.02,30048.759.846.71998n/a
Northwood93591.11,65428.245.120.71956ongoing
Paint Branch93790.32,0382861.323.319692012
Poolesville1280≥95.01,35173.677.877.519532024
Quince Orchard105292.12,10046.551.946.31988n/a
Richard Montgomery1169≥95.02,36658.158.859.619422007
Rockville98887.41,55042.160.831.119682004
Seneca Valley93488.32,40922.746.62119742020
Sherwood1087≥95.01,6754975.251.919501991
Springbrook94288.61,83838.950.024.719601994
Thomas Edisonn/an/a558n/a65.7n/a19822018
Thomas S. Wootton1271≥95.01,87078.670.182.81970n/a
Walt Whitman1285≥95.02,05680.258.680.619621992
Walter Johnson117094.03,01663.459.765.119562009
Watkins Mill86492.21,57724.645.611.41989n/a
Wheaton96186.62,79438.948.027.619542016
Winston Churchill1275≥95.02,18575.255.280.919642001

* To comply with federal requirements, any percentage rates greater than or equal to 95.0% are noted as ≥95.0 by MCPS.

** % of graduates scoring 3 or higher on AP test or scoring 4 or higher on IB test ,’23-’24 school year

*** Attainment of college or career readiness benchmarks set by the College Board for SAT evidence-based reading and writing (480 points) and mathematics (530 points) sections

- Advertisement -

Source: Montgomery County Public Schools

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.