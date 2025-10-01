From Bethesda Magazine: Montgomery County playgrounds to check out before winter

Playgrounds aren’t just for burning energy, although they’re fantastic for that. They’re places where kids can use their imaginations, practice their social skills, and, let’s be honest, give their caregivers a bit of a breather. So, grab the snacks and sunscreen and embark on a playground expedition. Here are a few top choices.

Cabin John Regional Park Adventure Playground

This shady playground has been a favorite of Montgomery County families for generations. Parents and even grandparents may remember features such as the miniature train, which began operating in 1970 and chugs passengers through the surrounding woods on a 2-mile track, and Porky the talking trash receptacle pig, a remnant from the early days of the park in the 1960s. The expansive play area features equipment for young children and older kids, including swings, tall and short slides, and various climbing structures. Car, train and tractor play equipment are perennial draws for young vehicle enthusiasts. There are also picnic tables and restrooms on-site.

7400 Tuckerman Lane, Bethesda, montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/cabin-john-regional-park

Constitution Gardens Park

This peaceful playground only covers half an acre, but it’s full of elements that reflect Gaithersburg’s history and the region’s natural features. You won’t find colorful jungle gyms here. Instead, kids can dig in sand, splash in a fountain, sway on bench swings, and play pretend in log houses. There are two pairs of slides, one for little kids and another for those ready to brave steeper slopes. A circle of wooden benches, a giant wooden storyteller’s chair and a Little Free Library commemorate the Gaithersburg Library, which stood on the site until a fire in 1981. A concrete “stream bed” winds through the shady back end of the park; crank a hand-operated water pump and open a dam to watch water flow through it. There are no public restrooms.

112 Brookes Ave., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/parks-fields/constitution-gardens-park

Dewey Local Park

Young thrill seekers and aspiring ninja warriors can scramble through an obstacle course, cross a rope bridge and ascend a turf-covered hill at this playground with many uncommon features. There are also swings, slides and spinners. A paved trike track with traffic signs and painted lane lines surrounds the play area, which is split into sections for older and younger children. A covered pavilion with picnic tables offers shade. Beyond the playground, the park also includes outdoor fitness equipment, an inline skating rink and a dog park. Portable toilets are available April 1 through Nov. 30.

11720 Dewey Road, Silver Spring, montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/dewey-local-park

Hadley’s Playground

This playground in Falls Road Local Park is designed with thoughtful features that allow children of all abilities to play together. The three main play structures—a castle, a pirate ship and a frontier village—are built with accessible ramps. There are various slides, monkey bars, climbing equipment, a tire swing and standard swings. The play area is covered in a smooth rubbery surface so wheelchairs and walkers, as well as bikes and scooters, can glide easily. The park also includes accessible picnic tables under a large covered pavilion, as well as accessible baseball and soccer fields, pickleball courts and outdoor exercise equipment. Three portable restrooms, accessible to people with disabilities, are available year-round.

12600 Falls Road, Potomac, montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/falls-road-local-park

Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park

There are plenty of opportunities for imaginative play at this park in Rockville’s King Farm neighborhood. A large plastic Loch Ness Monster-type creature “swims” in a mulch “lake” along with other whimsical animal figures at the center of the playground, which also includes swings, slides and equipment with ladders, stairs, bridges and tunnels. Paved pathways offer routes for kids on bikes or scooters to spin their wheels. There are lots of benches, several picnic tables and even an outdoor ping-pong table (BYO balls and paddles). The park also includes tennis and basketball courts, a soccer/football field, a dog park and Mattie’s Peace Garden, which features a bronze statue of the child for whom the park is named with his service dog, and several stone tables for chess and checkers. Restroom facilities are only open to the public during athletic events.

1800 Piccard Drive, Rockville, rockvillemd.gov/facilities/facility/details/mattie-jt-stepanek-park-37

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.