2025 Neighborhood Guide: Chevy Chase

Despite its heavy concentration of high-profile inhabitants—politicians, journalists, authors, lawyers and Supreme Court justices call the place home—Chevy Chase somehow manages to seem bucolic and old-fashioned, a place that time forgot. Chevy Chase isn’t a single entity, but rather a collection of neighborhoods, small towns and villages, including the Town of Chevy Chase, Chevy Chase Village, Chevy Chase Section 3, Chevy Chase Section 5, Martin’s Additions and North Chevy Chase. Together they make up an affluent enclave of pricey homes, manicured lawns and hushed streets, as well as top-notch public schools—although many families choose private schools.

Residents praise Chevy Chase for its family-friendliness and charm—as well as its proximity to the nation’s capital—and enjoy the convenience of having three Metro stops close by. The new mixed-use community of Chevy Chase Lake is bringing fresh residential and retail development to the area, while opulent older stores such as Tiffany & Co., Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s continue to make the region a destination for high-end shopping.

Chevy Chase stats and figures

#1 Richest City in Maryland (Forbes 2024)

#1 Best Places to Retire in Maryland (Niche 2025)

Population: 10,176

Education: High school graduate or higher: 97.5%; Bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.8%

Income: Median household income: $213,764

Housing: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,193,000

Commute: Mean travel time to work: 28.7 minutes

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

What locals say

“I’ve called Chevy Chase home for nearly six years, living with my wife in Friendship Heights. I love so much about the area—Brookville Pharmacy’s friendly staff, the peacefulness of Willard Avenue Park and the playgrounds at Norwood Park for my grandkids. Add in great sushi at Maki Bar, French cuisine at La Ferme (where we held our wedding reception) and the library in the Friendship Heights Village Center, and it’s hard to beat.” —Peter Lovenheim, journalist and author of eight nonfiction books

