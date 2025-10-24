2025 Neighborhood Guide: Cabin John

Cross the single-lane stone bridge to Cabin John, which is bordered by the C&O Canal National Historical Park and the beltway, and you feel like you’ve traveled through time as well as space. Its housing stock of around 700 homes includes everything from 1900s Sears catalog houses to modern mansions. It’s not uncommon to see kids riding their bikes to the nearby C&O Canal or residents launching canoes and kayaks on the Potomac River. There’s a community pool and the Clara Barton Neighborhood Recreation Center offers exercise classes, sports and activities for all ages. There is also a civic association that organizes special events, community outreach and volunteer opportunities.

Cabin John stats and figures

#17 Best Suburbs to Raise a Family in Maryland (Niche 2025)

#2 Places with Best Public Schools in Maryland (Niche 2025)

Population: 2,096

Education: High school graduate or higher: 99%; Bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.2%

- Advertisement -

Income: Median household income: $222,500

Housing: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,293,900

Commute: Mean travel time to work: 30.2 minutes

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

What locals say

“I’m a person who is deeply connected to nature, and living in Cabin John makes it easy to stay close to it. I fell in love with the Potomac River many years ago—it’s just a short walk away and I spend a lot of time paddleboarding there. Cabin John is surrounded by natural spaces: the river, the parks, the trails. It’s a community that cares about the environment. I’ve lived here for 30 years and still get excited about everything we do here.” —Juliet Rodman, fitness specialist who works with seniors

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.