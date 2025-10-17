2025 Neighborhood Guide: Bethesda

Someone once referred to Bethesda as “big city, small town.” It’s an apt description. Bethesda, which is actually unincorporated, has many attributes of a big city—a bustling downtown, an educated and sophisticated populace and a striking number and variety of restaurants. (The flip side is that it also has bad traffic, limited parking and expensive housing.)

In recent years, Marriott International and Fox 5 DC both debuted stunning new headquarters in high-rise buildings in the heart of downtown. Many new shops and eateries have opened, adding to the area’s vitality. And high-end housing, upscale condos and apartment buildings try to fill the demand for convenient living and easy access to shops, dining and mass transportation. Construction of the Purple Line, a 16-mile light rail service, is underway. Once complete, it will extend from downtown Bethesda to Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton, connecting to Metro, rail and local bus lines.

But in many ways, Bethesda still feels like a small town: People recognize each other on the street, and there are dozens of leafy neighborhoods and a strong sense of community.

Bethesda stats and figures

#56 Best Suburbs to Live in America (Niche 2025)

#1 Richest City in Maryland (24/7 Wall St.)

Population: 68,056

Education: High school graduate or higher: 97.9%; Bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.1%

Income: Median household income: $191,348

Housing: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,129,700

Commute: Mean travel time to work: 28.7 minutes

What locals say

“I love the way nature is woven into Bethesda through its trails and parks. I can spend my morning in my front yard garden tending my fruits and vegetables, watching birds, and then walk on the Capital Crescent Trail into downtown Bethesda to do a little shopping at The Blue House, eat a great meal (Medium Rare, please) and see a non-blockbuster film. My neighborhood, Westbrook, reminds me more of a village than a suburb, with friendly neighbors and shops within walking distance.” —Aggie Blum Thompson, mystery writer working on her fifth novel

