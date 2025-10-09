Become a Member
Home & Garden News

From Bethesda Magazine: Where do houses cost the most and sell the fastest?

Four charts detail Montgomery County's real estate market, from the priciest ZIP codes to the hottest neighborhoods

By Staff
October 9, 2025 3:00 p.m. | Updated: October 6, 2025 4:41 p.m.
For Sale sign outside of a house
Photo credit: Feverpitched/Getty Images


A snapshot of the housing market in our area from January 2025 to June 2025

Neighborhoods: Highest Median Sale Price

Neighborhood Town # of Sales Sale Price
Kenwood Chevy Chase 5 $2,875,000
English Village Bethesda 6 $2,522,500
Edgemoor Bethesda 11 $2,450,000
Bradley Hills Grove Bethesda 4 $2,205,000
Bradley Hills Bethesda 3 $2,095,000
Avenel Potomac 10 $1,987,500
Sumner Bethesda 8 $1,985,075
Oakwood Knolls Bethesda 4 $1,978,534
Somerset Heights Chevy Chase 6 $1,893,000
Merrimack Park Bethesda 4 $1,888,606
Avenel Bethesda 3 $1,795,000
Westmoreland Hills Bethesda 10 $1,665,000
River Falls Potomac 10 $1,625,000
McAuley Park Potomac 3 $1,410,000

Neighborhoods: Where Houses Sold the Fastest

Neighborhood Town Average Days on Market # of Sales
Bedfordshire Potomac 5 12
Wood Acres Bethesda 5 10
Inverness Forest Potomac 6 9
Sumner Bethesda 6 8
Parkwood Bethesda 6 7
Piney Glen Village Potomac 6 5
Burning Tree Estates Bethesda 6 3
Potomac Crest Potomac 6 3
Ashburton Bethesda 7 7
Brookhaven Rockville 13 6
Woodhaven Bethesda 13 6
Westmoreland Hills Bethesda 14 10
Bannockburn Bethesda 15 8
Lakeside Terrace Bethesda 20 4

ZIP Codes: Median Sale Price

ZIP Code Town Price
20896 Garrett Park $1,662,000
20817 Bethesda $1,525,000
20015 Upper NW D.C. $1,400,000
20816 Bethesda $1,371,500
20854 Potomac $1,350,000
20818 Cabin John $1,275,000
20815 Chevy Chase $1,272,500
20016 Upper NW D.C. $1,048,000
20814 Bethesda $890,000
20895 Kensington $825,000
20850 Rockville $735,000
20878 Gaithersburg $703,500
20910 Silver Spring $668,500
20902 Silver Spring $545,000
20852 North Bethesda/Rockville $532,500

ZIP Codes: Average Days on Market

ZIP Code Town Days
20818 Cabin John 5
20854 Potomac 6
20896 Garrett Park 6
20015 Upper NW D.C. 7
20816 Bethesda 7
20850 Rockville 7
20878 Gaithersburg 7
20895 Kensington 7
20817 Bethesda 8
20814 Bethesda 9
20910 Silver Spring 9
20852 North Bethesda/Rockville 10
20902 Silver Spring 11
20016 Upper NW D.C. 13
20815 Chevy Chase 13

Data is for detached homes and was provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats for ShowingTime. These statistics were generated July 22, 2025, and include median sale prices and number of houses sold data from Jan. 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025. Neighborhoods where fewer than three houses sold are not listed. Some numbers have been rounded. 

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.

