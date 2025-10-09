From Bethesda Magazine: Where do houses cost the most and sell the fastest?



A snapshot of the housing market in our area from January 2025 to June 2025

Neighborhoods: Highest Median Sale Price

Neighborhood Town # of Sales Sale Price Kenwood Chevy Chase 5 $2,875,000 English Village Bethesda 6 $2,522,500 Edgemoor Bethesda 11 $2,450,000 Bradley Hills Grove Bethesda 4 $2,205,000 Bradley Hills Bethesda 3 $2,095,000 Avenel Potomac 10 $1,987,500 Sumner Bethesda 8 $1,985,075 Oakwood Knolls Bethesda 4 $1,978,534 Somerset Heights Chevy Chase 6 $1,893,000 Merrimack Park Bethesda 4 $1,888,606 Avenel Bethesda 3 $1,795,000 Westmoreland Hills Bethesda 10 $1,665,000 River Falls Potomac 10 $1,625,000 McAuley Park Potomac 3 $1,410,000

Neighborhoods: Where Houses Sold the Fastest

Neighborhood Town Average Days on Market # of Sales Bedfordshire Potomac 5 12 Wood Acres Bethesda 5 10 Inverness Forest Potomac 6 9 Sumner Bethesda 6 8 Parkwood Bethesda 6 7 Piney Glen Village Potomac 6 5 Burning Tree Estates Bethesda 6 3 Potomac Crest Potomac 6 3 Ashburton Bethesda 7 7 Brookhaven Rockville 13 6 Woodhaven Bethesda 13 6 Westmoreland Hills Bethesda 14 10 Bannockburn Bethesda 15 8 Lakeside Terrace Bethesda 20 4

ZIP Codes: Median Sale Price

ZIP Code Town Price 20896 Garrett Park $1,662,000 20817 Bethesda $1,525,000 20015 Upper NW D.C. $1,400,000 20816 Bethesda $1,371,500 20854 Potomac $1,350,000 20818 Cabin John $1,275,000 20815 Chevy Chase $1,272,500 20016 Upper NW D.C. $1,048,000 20814 Bethesda $890,000 20895 Kensington $825,000 20850 Rockville $735,000 20878 Gaithersburg $703,500 20910 Silver Spring $668,500 20902 Silver Spring $545,000 20852 North Bethesda/Rockville $532,500

ZIP Codes: Average Days on Market

ZIP Code Town Days 20818 Cabin John 5 20854 Potomac 6 20896 Garrett Park 6 20015 Upper NW D.C. 7 20816 Bethesda 7 20850 Rockville 7 20878 Gaithersburg 7 20895 Kensington 7 20817 Bethesda 8 20814 Bethesda 9 20910 Silver Spring 9 20852 North Bethesda/Rockville 10 20902 Silver Spring 11 20016 Upper NW D.C. 13 20815 Chevy Chase 13

Data is for detached homes and was provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats for ShowingTime. These statistics were generated July 22, 2025, and include median sale prices and number of houses sold data from Jan. 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025. Neighborhoods where fewer than three houses sold are not listed. Some numbers have been rounded.

This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.