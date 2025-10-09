From Bethesda Magazine: Where do houses cost the most and sell the fastest?

A snapshot of the housing market in our area from January 2025 to June 2025
Neighborhoods: Highest Median Sale Price
|Neighborhood
|Town
|# of Sales
|Sale Price
|Kenwood
|Chevy Chase
|5
|$2,875,000
|English Village
|Bethesda
|6
|$2,522,500
|Edgemoor
|Bethesda
|11
|$2,450,000
|Bradley Hills Grove
|Bethesda
|4
|$2,205,000
|Bradley Hills
|Bethesda
|3
|$2,095,000
|Avenel
|Potomac
|10
|$1,987,500
|Sumner
|Bethesda
|8
|$1,985,075
|Oakwood Knolls
|Bethesda
|4
|$1,978,534
|Somerset Heights
|Chevy Chase
|6
|$1,893,000
|Merrimack Park
|Bethesda
|4
|$1,888,606
|Avenel
|Bethesda
|3
|$1,795,000
|Westmoreland Hills
|Bethesda
|10
|$1,665,000
|River Falls
|Potomac
|10
|$1,625,000
|McAuley Park
|Potomac
|3
|$1,410,000
Neighborhoods: Where Houses Sold the Fastest
|Neighborhood
|Town
|Average Days on Market
|# of Sales
|Bedfordshire
|Potomac
|5
|12
|Wood Acres
|Bethesda
|5
|10
|Inverness Forest
|Potomac
|6
|9
|Sumner
|Bethesda
|6
|8
|Parkwood
|Bethesda
|6
|7
|Piney Glen Village
|Potomac
|6
|5
|Burning Tree Estates
|Bethesda
|6
|3
|Potomac Crest
|Potomac
|6
|3
|Ashburton
|Bethesda
|7
|7
|Brookhaven
|Rockville
|13
|6
|Woodhaven
|Bethesda
|13
|6
|Westmoreland Hills
|Bethesda
|14
|10
|Bannockburn
|Bethesda
|15
|8
|Lakeside Terrace
|Bethesda
|20
|4
ZIP Codes: Median Sale Price
|ZIP Code
|Town
|Price
|20896
|Garrett Park
|$1,662,000
|20817
|Bethesda
|$1,525,000
|20015
|Upper NW D.C.
|$1,400,000
|20816
|Bethesda
|$1,371,500
|20854
|Potomac
|$1,350,000
|20818
|Cabin John
|$1,275,000
|20815
|Chevy Chase
|$1,272,500
|20016
|Upper NW D.C.
|$1,048,000
|20814
|Bethesda
|$890,000
|20895
|Kensington
|$825,000
|20850
|Rockville
|$735,000
|20878
|Gaithersburg
|$703,500
|20910
|Silver Spring
|$668,500
|20902
|Silver Spring
|$545,000
|20852
|North Bethesda/Rockville
|$532,500
ZIP Codes: Average Days on Market
|ZIP Code
|Town
|Days
|20818
|Cabin John
|5
|20854
|Potomac
|6
|20896
|Garrett Park
|6
|20015
|Upper NW D.C.
|7
|20816
|Bethesda
|7
|20850
|Rockville
|7
|20878
|Gaithersburg
|7
|20895
|Kensington
|7
|20817
|Bethesda
|8
|20814
|Bethesda
|9
|20910
|Silver Spring
|9
|20852
|North Bethesda/Rockville
|10
|20902
|Silver Spring
|11
|20016
|Upper NW D.C.
|13
|20815
|Chevy Chase
|13
Data is for detached homes and was provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats for ShowingTime. These statistics were generated July 22, 2025, and include median sale prices and number of houses sold data from Jan. 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025. Neighborhoods where fewer than three houses sold are not listed. Some numbers have been rounded.
This appeared in the 2025-2026 Insider’s Guide.